hobsons|choice Designer Nominated as a Finalist in the 2017 National Kitchen & Bathroom Awards

-- We are delighted to announce Vanessa Weeks, hobsons|choice Head of Design & Sales- Bath, has been nominated as a finalist in the Bathroom Designer – Project Costing over £25,000 – category at this year's prestigious kbbreview Retail & Design Awards. Entered annually by the very best in the kitchen and bathroom business nationwide, the ceremony is organised by kbbreview, the industry's leading trade magazine for over 30 years.Talking about the nomination Vanessa said: "Being nominated for this award makes me extremely proud, I love what I do and always strive to achieve the best for my clients. The nomination feels like a lovely recognition for all the hard work put into this project, by not only myself but also the highly talented Installers at hobsons|choice, Martin Spencer and Will Weeks."Tim Wallace, editor of kbbreview commented, "After the phenomenal success of last year's event, we are thrilled to see this enthusiasm carried through to 2017. We always receive an abundance of submissions, but this year was the biggest response we've ever seen. The entrants are of the very highest standard, and have undergone a rigorous judging process by our panel of industry professionals."We would therefore like to extend our congratulations to Vanessa on being nominated as a finalist in their category, and wish her the very best of luck going forward."Winners will be announced by the traditional opening of an envelope at the glittering, black tie gala dinner taking place on Monday 27th March at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole.