The Good Sock Company Announces the World's First Augmented Reality Socks to be Released Soon

-- The days of the boring old sock may be coming to an end. The Good Sock Company are set to pave new ground, recently announcing they will be releasing the world's first augmented reality socks in a fashion and tech breakthrough. A new website has been launched with an email sign up so interested people can be kept up to date and be the first to know about the augmented reality sock's launch."The Good Sock Company has been set up to stretch the boundaries of how a pair of socks can make you feel," commented James co-founder of the company. "We both recognised that fun socks provide a great opportunity to put a smile on your face first thing in the morning. Combining augmented reality technology, with our charitable promise, we feel as though we've created something ground-breaking, and we can't wait for you to try on your first pair! "According to The Good Sock Company, the colourful and fun designs of their augmented reality socks are sure to make people smile and turn their back on more bland sock options forever. To make things even more appealing to the socially conscious, the charity-minded company has committed to donating 10% of their profits to help children in need across the world.The Good Sock Company are rewarding customers who help raise awareness of their project by offering discounts and free pairs of augmented reality socks on launch to anyone who refers 5 or more people who join their email mailing list.The early response to The Good Sock Company Augmented Reality Socks has been very enthusiastic.Michelle S., from Cardiff, recently said, "This sounds like it will be the perfect gift for my boyfriend, who absolutely loves this kind of thing. Plus his choice in socks leaves a lot to be desired so brightening it up a little sounds like a good thing to me too. I can't wait to hear more about The Good Sock Company and their augmented reality socks and to be able to place my order."For more information and to sign up to The Good Sock Company email list, be sure to visit www.thegoodsockcompany.com