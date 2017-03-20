Songs about money for Tax Time:Treat yourself to a Free Clip of a song about money called Big Bucks

For Tax Time, or for anytime you are feeling frustrated about money, treat yourself to a Free Clip of a song about money called "Big Bucks." You can hear a free clip of "Big Bucks" at www.barrows.com/music.html

-- FOR TAX TIME...(AND FOR ANY TIME YOU FEEL FRUSTRATED ABOUT NOT MAKING BIG MONEY)...TREAT YOURSELF TO A FREE CLIP OF A SONG ABOUT MONEY CALLED "BIG BUCKS"So...You're not on the Forbes Billionaires list...*You didn't get a multimillion dollar signing bonus...*You're not in one of those jobs where you get millions of dollars just for getting fired?*You're not playing baseball or any other sport for millions of dollars a year*Your lottery tickets aren't coming inWell...at least you can vent some of your frustrations about money with a great song about money called "Big Bucks."You can hear a free clip of "Big Bucks" at www.barrows.com/music.html and there is also a link on that page where you can download the song for 99 cents on iTunes."Big Bucks" is a song about the hopes and dreams of making big money. It was written by Robert Barrows of San Mateo, California and Gary Warren of Sacramento, California.Every year at tax time, radio stations break out their greatest songs about money...songs like "Taxman" by the Beatles, or "Money" by Pink Floyd.Now you can add another song to that list...a song about money called "Big Bucks.""The lyrics to 'Big Bucks' are timeless and universal, says Barrows.*And whenever you hear a politician talking about "Income Inequality" after they've just attended a $50,000 a plate fundraising dinner...*and whenever you hear about an athlete getting a megamillion dollar deal just for throwing a ball...*and whenever you hear about a CEO getting millions of dollars in a severance deal just for getting fired...*and whenever you hear about a big corporation making billions of dollars but not paying a dime in taxes...at least you can vent some of your frustrations about money with a song about money called 'Big Bucks.'"Some of the lyrics to "Big Bucks" go like this:A) Some lyrics about the hopes and dreams of making big money go like this..."It don't take brains. It don't take brawn. I only hope it don't take too long."B) Some lyrics about the frustration about not making big money, go like this:"How do they get in those jobs with the big bucks? How do they get there? Who and or what did they know?"HERE IS SOME BACKGROUND AND INFORMATION ABOUT THE SONG AND ITS AIRPLAY:Barrows originally wrote "Big Bucks" as a poem in the mid 1980s after some second-string, second baseman, who seldom hit over .200, got a multimillion deal just for playing baseball.Then, in 1998, Barrows teamed up with a musician named Gary Warren, and they co-wrote the song version of "Big Bucks." The song was released in 1999 on a two-song CD with another song they co-wrote, a satire on politics, called "Run For Office." Both songs got some airplay on radio stations that played rap and hip-hop.The song ends with the lines..."In the game of money, competition is tough...Keep going for your dreams until you find Big Bucks, Big Bucks."Followed by..."I need money...Big Bucks...I need money.""Don't we all?" says Barrows. "Too bad I can't play football. Too bad I can't hit home runs. Too bad I don't have one of those jobs where you get millions of dollars just for getting fired." "Maybe I'll make my millions if millions of people download these songs or some rock star buys up the rights and turns it into a great big hit!"Another poem that Barrows wrote that could also be turned into some very powerful song lyrics is a poem called "It used to be Made in America." The poem is about the loss of jobs and the consequences of the outsourcing of manufacturing to other countries. "It used to be Made in America" paints a vivid picture of conflicting economic forces and several verses of the poem could be made into lyrics for some country and hip-hop songs.You can see the poem online at www.itusedtobemadeinamerica.comIn addition to doing advertising and songwriting, Barrows is also an inventor, author and sculptor.The invention is a video tombstone called the Video Enhanced Gravemarker (U.S. Patent #7,089,495).He has also written a book based on stories told through video tombstones. The book is called "Cemetery of Lies." You can see more about the video tombstone at www.barrows.com/invention.html and you can see more about "Cemetery of Lies" at www.barrows.com/novel.htmlYou can also see some of his sculpture at www.barrows.com/gallery.htmlBarrows has also written a book of poetry called "Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyrics." With April being National Poetry Month, Barrows suggests that "You can help rescue all these great poems from obscurity by downloading the book for a dollar on Amazon."For more information about "Big Bucks," and to arrange an interview with Robert Barrows, contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising and Public Relations in San Mateo, California at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com