March 2017
Stay Frosty Enterprises, LLC Opens Newest Coin Company Brand Vision-Strike-Coins.Com

 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Stay Frosty Enterprises LLC, the industry leader in custom military OEM design and manufacturing announced today that it has launched one of the most exciting bands in its 10 year tenue with Vision-Strike-Coins.Com.

Vision-Strike-Coins.Com (VSC) has become in an extremely short period of time as an originator of military coins as well as custom design and manufacturing of military coins. The artwork of VSC is second-to-none due to the military design prowess of its military focused artists and metal artisans. It's like Vulcan with hammer in hand has been released on the military coin industry with some of the most original and easily identifiable coins found within the US Military.

Whether it is the USMC Spartan Coin with helmet, plume and iconic Eagle Globe and Anchor or its US Navy Squid with folded arms and Pea coat to the Popeye coins it has had the honor of producing under license with King Features Syndicate this company is quickly on the rise as a military coin leader.

Coin titles such as Sea Lawyer, Naval Air Station, Corpsman Tribal coin, Desert Storm and Vietnam Veteran coins. USAF coins like One over All, US Army coins like Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death, Presidential Coin designs for President Trump and Secretary Of Defense Normal Mattis, USMC Tun Tavern coins. 911 Memorial Coins, US Navy Gunner's Mates coins. US Veteran coins stamped with Blood Sweat and Tears, US Navy Chiefs Anchored coins and their quickly becoming famous Magnum coins which exceed 2 inches in height or length.

No detail spared, no original design overlooked these 4mm coins form an arsenal of designs that have sold out in hours on many occasions and have had to be reordered not once, twice or three times but as many as 10 times as the orders would come in. Every order taken and honored and every active duty Soldier, Sailor, Airman, Marine and Coastie as well as veterans of these United States military branches have come to enjoy these coin collectibles.

VSC looks forward to raising the bar with exceedingly detailed and original military coin art and providing some of the finest US Military coins ever offered.

Visit Vision Strike Coins' at http://www.vision-strike-coins.com.

