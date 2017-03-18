THINKWARE DASH CAM's Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Giveaway Event

World class dash cam company THINKWARE DASH CAM celebrates 20 years of excellence in design and innovation.

-- World leading Korean dash cam brand, THINKWARE DASH CAM, will celebrate its 20Anniversary on March 26, 2017. Since its inception in 1997, THINKWARE DASH CAM has gained a strong position as Korea's preferred dash cam brand and has established a wide distribution of its product and technology in 17 countries including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan and Singapore.Brian Yang, General Manager of International Business Development at THINKWARE DASH CAM stated, "During these 20 years, THINKWARE DASH CAM has been focused on enhancing innovative research capacities and is now receiving positive attention from all over the world. THINKWARE DASH CAM will continue to enhance its expertise in the market and pursue new, world leading innovation technologies."In honor of the company's 20year, THINKWARE DASH CAM will host a dash cam giveaway for fans through its social media. This event is open to everyone and will take place on THINKWARE DASH CAM's official Instagram channel. You can find more details on THINKWARE DASH CAM's global handle, @thinkwaredashcam_global. To enter, fans will need to follow THINKWARE DASH CAM and leave a comment on the designated image. The winners will be announced on Friday, March 31This year, THINKWARE DASH CAM has been very successful in highlighting the company's continued global expansion. Most recently, THINKWARE DASH CAM attended the IAAE2017 (International Auto Aftermarket Expo) in Japan to extend brand awareness and B2B, B2C channel.During exhibition, THINKWARE DASH CAM introduced its 2017 CES innovation awarded-winning 'F800' DASH CAM model and new developing mobile connected technology, 'THINKWARE CLOUD.'Additionally, THINKWARE DASH CAM also participated in the IFA conference in Berlin, AAITF in China, SEMA in Las Vegas, and CES 2017 in Las Vegas.The company has received particular interest from automotive industry experts in the connected technology, 'THINKWARE CLOUD' and night video technology, 'Super Night Vision 2.0.'Super Night Vision 2.0 is a enhanced night time record technology that enhances video quality under low-light conditions, allowing users that same attention to detail that they experience in daytime mode. With Super Night Vision's increased sensitivity, night time recordings are 10X brighter and clearer to ensure that everything is captured on the dash cam.Through its global efforts and leading technology, THINKWARE DASH CAM is now available in 17 countries and has 2,700 distribution channels. THINKWARE DASH CAM's leading dash cams are available in the United States for purchase at Amazon.com and in-store and online at BestBuy.Global IT Corporation THINKWARE was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cam, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive user-friendly interface, THINKWARE has debuted their DASH CAM lines into the US market in April 2014. THINKWARE has now confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Australia, Japan and Singapore.THINKWARE continues to astound the industry with their world-class DASH CAM lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world's largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE was honored with the Innovation Award of the Year for its excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF Design Award and IDEA Award in 2016 the Red Dot Design Award in 2017 .