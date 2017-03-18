Country(s)
Applied Food Sciences Issued Patent for Producing Guayusa Extract featuring Caffeine and Chlorogenic Acids
Guayusa – Ilex guayusa – (pronounced "gwhy-you-sa")
In combination with this patent release, Applied Food Sciences is the launching its newest branded ingredient offering, AMATEA™ guayusa extract – a highly water soluble ingredient for the application of focused energy intended in beverages and nutritional supplements. AMATEA™
"Customers are calling our guayusa 'focused energy' because the caffeine helps stimulate the mind while the polyphenol antioxidants balance that effect in the body," says Brian Zapp, Director of Marketing at AFS. "AMATEA™
Applied Food Sciences recently published a white paper on AMATEA™ guayusa extract promoted in partnership by New Hope® Natural Media. This beautiful white paper gives more details on the history of guayusa and the science behind why this unique source of energy has been revered in the Amazon region for over a thousand years.
"AFS immediately started generating science to help researchers understand the synergies with caffeine among other naturally occurring compounds and how they impact physiological and hormonal biomarkers in the human body," explains Chris Fields, AFS' VP of Scientific Affairs. "Initial clinical research utilizing AMATEA™, when compared to synthetic sources of caffeine, demonstrated guayusa's ability to help regulate epinephrine upon caffeine ingestion. This is significant because providing a conventional energy ingredient that typically works through stimulation of the central nervous system, like caffeine, with one that may help regulate neurotransmitter functions within the body, could be a critical benefit to the cognitive energy category."
To download white paper please go to http://www.newhope.com/
Applied Food Sciences, Inc. (AFS) is an international ingredient supplier that provides solutions to the industry for creating the healthiest functional products imaginable in beverage, food and nutritional supplements. With their newly opened Innovation Center at the University of Iowa Bio-Ventures Center, AFS develops novel natural and organic ingredients that are highly scientifically qualified, water soluble, sustainably and ethically sourced, Non-GMO and GRAS. Visit their website www.appliedfoods.com or email their team info@appliedfoods.com to learn more about AFS and their ingredient offerings. Customers can also call 512-732-8300
