Applied Food Sciences Inc. Opens State-of-the-art Innovation Center
Applied Food Sciences, Inc. (AFS) invests in the University of Iowa choosing its BioVentures Center (BVC) to be location for the company's newest branch for plant-based ingredient innovation.
"AFS chose the BVC as our home for innovation for a number of reasons," states Chris Fields, VP of Scientific Affairs at Applied Food Sciences. "The University of Iowa is home to a strong work ethic, a high level of professionals, and culture of innovation in the areas of Biotechnology and Food Science. What makes us the most excited is the opportunity to collaborate with other innovative companies in the areas of food technology, then merge those lessons learned with our expertise in life sciences."
One of the primary goals at the new Innovation Center is to help foster the growth of plant-based science; how the evolution of food fits into the current and future food supply and how it can help to not only continue to feed the growing population, but also make it healthier, and more nutritionally sound.
AFS believes having a great location in the Midwest United States moves them that much closer to both the farmers who feed the community and processors who utilize plants for added-value end products.
"We are creating the ideal environment to foster collaborative teams with the mission of touching all aspects of how advances in food sciences can produce long term significance to the positive impact on health and wellness," echoes Loretta Zapp, CEO of AFS. "This new center is evidence of our commitment to our customers and the enhanced value we strive to bring to their products. AFS is excited about these additional resources that will add even more value to our current offerings that include supply chain sustainability, innovation, formulation and manufacturing support."
