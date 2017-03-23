ChiroTouch to Attend the T.O.P. Education Spring Conference in Marlborough, MA

Media Contact

-- Contact: Kitty FranklinChiroTouch9265 Sky Park CourtSuite 200San Diego, CA 92123Phone: 858.966.9047ChiroTouch to Attend the T.O.P. Education Spring Conference in Marlborough, MASan Diego, CA—March 23, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce it will be attending the T.O.P. Education Spring Conference in Marlborough, MA, on March 25, 2017."We thoroughly enjoy attending chiropractic association events across the country because we're able to meet with practitioners and learn what is important to them for running a successful practice," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch. "We're looking forward to attending T.O.P. Education's upcoming conference and sharing our advanced total practice management software with the attendees."From the T.O.P. Education website: "T.O.P. Education, LLC is an organization that offers educational seminars, practice management tools and in-office consultations for timely and needed topics for providers.The core instructors are Mark A. Davini, DC, DABCN and Paul Andrews, CCCA. Together they offer a unique amalgam of education and experiences that provides thorough and professional services to health care providers and their staff."ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.About ChiroTouchChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.