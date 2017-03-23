 
News By Tag
* Chiropractic Software
* Ehr
* Emr
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


ChiroTouch to Attend the T.O.P. Education Spring Conference in Marlborough, MA

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Chiropractic Software
Ehr
Emr

Industry:
Software

Location:
San Diego - California - US

SAN DIEGO - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Kitty Franklin
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047

ChiroTouch to Attend the T.O.P. Education Spring Conference in Marlborough, MA

San Diego, CA—March 23, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce it will be attending the T.O.P. Education Spring Conference in Marlborough, MA, on March 25, 2017.

"We thoroughly enjoy attending chiropractic association events across the country because we're able to meet with practitioners and learn what is important to them for running a successful practice," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch.  "We're looking forward to attending T.O.P. Education's upcoming conference and sharing our advanced total practice management software with the attendees."

From the T.O.P. Education website:  "T.O.P. Education, LLC is an organization that offers educational seminars, practice management tools and in-office consultations for timely and needed topics for providers.

The core instructors are Mark A. Davini, DC, DABCN and Paul Andrews, CCCA.  Together they offer a unique amalgam of education and experiences that provides thorough and professional services to health care providers and their staff."

ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise.  Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.


About ChiroTouch

ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.

Media Contact
Ryan Stenberg
858.966.9047
***@chirotouch.com
End
Source:
Email:***@chirotouch.com Email Verified
Tags:Chiropractic Software, Ehr, Emr
Industry:Software
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ChiroTouch PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share