Industry News





Experient Honors Recipients of 2016 Supplier of the Year Award

 
 
Listed Under

TWINSBURG, Ohio - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Serena Melancon and Jamie Shamhart were recently honored by Experient with the 2016 Supplier of the Year award during its annual confrerence in Cleveland on March 16.

Melancon is the vice president of sales for Hosts Global Alliance and Shamhart is the account director of worldwide accounts at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

Both were selected through nominations by Experient employees based on their outstanding character and integrity, as well as their ability to collaborate at a high level with Experient.

"Jamie and Serena are both amazing examples of excellence in our industry," said Scott Durkin, vice president of partner development for Experient. "They each display incredible determination and dedication to serving our mutual clients. We truly appreciate the way they champion our company and invest themselves in our culture to create the best partnership opportunities."

About Experient®

Experient, a Maritz Global Events Company, leads the Meetings & Events Industry as one of the best-known and most-respected brands in the world. This reputation is earned with each meeting, convention, tradeshow, conference, sporting event and exhibition produced for clients. Professionals are dedicated to Perfecting the Event Experience® through experience design, attendance building, risk management and security, revenue generation and cost savings, and event intelligence. Across the globe, association, tradeshow, sports and government clients turn to Experient for the best in event planning and management, site sourcing and contract negotiation, unified registration and housing, mobile event platform, lead retrieval, data management and marketing. Experient creatively engineers and fully integrates the total event experience—one that is distinct, memorable and remarkable—while driving data analytics and bottom line results. Visit www.experient-inc.com for more information.

###

Editor's Note: Photos of Serena Melancon and Jamie Shamhart with Scott Durkin and Michael Guerriero, Division President, Experient, can be found here (http://www.experient-inc.com/news/release_imgs/soy-2016.html).

Tags:  Experient, event planning, event management, meeting planning, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Jamie Shamhart, Hosts Global Alliance, Serena Melancon, Supplier of the Year, Maritz Global Events, EnVision

Source:Experient
Email:***@experient-inc.com
Tags:Experient, Hosts Global Alliance, Four Seasons Hotels
Industry:Event
Location:Twinsburg - Ohio - United States
