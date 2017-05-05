Emerald Expositions and Experient Renew Partnership Through 2023

Contact

-- Experient—A Maritz Global Events Company announced today its contract with Emerald Expositions has been renewed through 2023. With this new six-year deal—which officially begins in 2018—Experient will provide registration, lead retrieval and its EDGE marketing platform for Emerald's 74+ shows each year, as well as housing services for select shows.Emerald, the largest operator of business-to-business trade shows in the United States, has been working with Experient since 2012. They serve a wide variety of industry sectors including gift, home and general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology, jewelry and more."Our decision to continue working with Experient was based on the positive relationship we have already established and their continued development of technology and innovation in the event registration space," said Cathy Griffith, Senior Operations Director for Emerald Expositions."Our partnership with Experient has been a key factor in our company's success and we're excited to continue the relationship,"said Lori Jenks, Senior Vice President of Operations for Emerald Expositions. "Experient continues to develop new and innovative technology that greatly expands our capabilities in registration and our ability to provide an even better customer experience. As we look to expand our market globally, their collaborative approach and expertise will be beneficial to our growth."Experient's proven ability to work with Emerald and its hand-selected partners around the world will be critical as they consider launching international trade shows and meetings in emerging markets. The added expertise of Maritz Global Events' Global General Managers and its unique strategic approach will also help design and deliver effective global meeting experiences for both Emerald Expositions and its customers."We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Emerald Expositions for many years into the future," said Michael Guerriero, Division President of Experient. "We are focused on providing the best-possible experiences for all of their stakeholders across a wide range of industries and markets. We are honored to work with them to drive innovation and deliver successful events in the years to come."Experient—A Maritz Global Events Company leads the Meetings & Events Industry as one of the best-known and most-respected brands in the world. This reputation is earned with each meeting, convention, tradeshow, conference, sporting event and exhibition produced for clients. Professionals are dedicated tothrough experience design, attendance building, risk management and security, revenue generation and cost savings, and event intelligence. Across the globe, association, tradeshow, sports and government clients turn to Experient for the best in event planning and management, site sourcing and contract negotiation, unified registration and housing, mobile event platform, lead retrieval, data management and marketing. Experient creatively engineers and fully integrates the total event experience—one that is distinct, memorable and remarkable—while driving data analytics and bottom line results. Visit www.experient-inc.com for more information.Emerald is the largest operator of business-to-business trade shows in the United States, with our oldest trade shows dating back over 110 years. We currently operate more than 50 trade shows, including 31 of the top 250 trade shows in the country as ranked by TSNN, as well as numerous other events. Our events connect over 500,000 global attendees and exhibitors and occupy over 6.5 million NSF of exhibition space. We have been recognized with many awards and accolades that reflect our industry leadership as well as the importance of our shows to the exhibitors and attendees we serve. Visit www.emeraldexpositions.com to learn more.