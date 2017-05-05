News By Tag
Emerald Expositions and Experient Renew Partnership Through 2023
Emerald, the largest operator of business-to-
"Our decision to continue working with Experient was based on the positive relationship we have already established and their continued development of technology and innovation in the event registration space," said Cathy Griffith, Senior Operations Director for Emerald Expositions.
"Our partnership with Experient has been a key factor in our company's success and we're excited to continue the relationship,"
Experient's proven ability to work with Emerald and its hand-selected partners around the world will be critical as they consider launching international trade shows and meetings in emerging markets. The added expertise of Maritz Global Events' Global General Managers and its unique strategic approach will also help design and deliver effective global meeting experiences for both Emerald Expositions and its customers.
"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Emerald Expositions for many years into the future," said Michael Guerriero, Division President of Experient. "We are focused on providing the best-possible experiences for all of their stakeholders across a wide range of industries and markets. We are honored to work with them to drive innovation and deliver successful events in the years to come."
About Experient—A Maritz Global Events Company®
Experient—A Maritz Global Events Company leads the Meetings & Events Industry as one of the best-known and most-respected brands in the world. This reputation is earned with each meeting, convention, tradeshow, conference, sporting event and exhibition produced for clients. Professionals are dedicated to Perfecting the Event Experience® through experience design, attendance building, risk management and security, revenue generation and cost savings, and event intelligence. Across the globe, association, tradeshow, sports and government clients turn to Experient for the best in event planning and management, site sourcing and contract negotiation, unified registration and housing, mobile event platform, lead retrieval, data management and marketing. Experient creatively engineers and fully integrates the total event experience—one that is distinct, memorable and remarkable—while driving data analytics and bottom line results. Visit www.experient-
About Emerald Expositions®
Emerald is the largest operator of business-to-
