March 2017
College of Business Administration Designated Advanced PRME Signatory

 
KENT, Ohio - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Kent State College of Business Administration recently demonstrated a commitment to sustainability by becoming an Advanced Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME) signatory.

The PRME initiative is the largest organized relationship between the United Nations and business schools, with the PRME Secretariat housed in the UN Global Compact Office. The mission of PRME is to transform management education, research and thought leadership globally by providing the Principles for Responsible Management Education framework, developing learning communities and promoting awareness about the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

"This is the future for businesses – major corporations all have sustainability commitments and this helps us familiarize our students with sustainability language and strategies," said Cathy DuBois, Ph.D., associate dean for administration at the College of Business Administration.

According to the organization's website, PRME is governed, along with the United Nations Global Compact, by a Steering Committee (http://www.unprme.org/about-prme/steering-committee/index...) comprised of the main business school accreditation bodies, and specialized and regional associations.

Kent State College of Business Administration
Kent State University - College of Business News
