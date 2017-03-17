Whitelabel ITSolutions New York Connectivity

Whitelabel ITSolutions is proud to announce that we've established presence in 60 Hudson.

-- 60 Hudson Street in Lower Manhattan provides low-latency interconnectivity to over 100 carriers--companies that own the physical equipment that makes up the Internet--including financial exchange and application providers, content and cloud providers, and multiple private enterprises. Interconnectivity is the act of physically linking network equipment with those owned by another company or a customer.60 Hudson Meet-Me-Room is the convergence point of multiple layers of local, national and global fiber optic cables. This is where each carrier's server, storage, and networking equipment resides as well as arrays of optical, coaxial or copper terminations which allows the carrier's "colocation units" to connect to other networks through a series of connection panels. This physical hub of the Internet, essentially a gigantic Ethernet switch, is powered by a 10,000 Amp DC power plant.Accordingly, we are able to deliver connectivity throughout the building via an extensive interconnection structure:300+ international and domestic networksContent Delivery Network Providers (CDN)IP & Peering ExchangesFinancial Low Latency trading networksCloud exchangesMedia/video ExchangeCENX Ethernet ExchangeWhitelabel ITSolutions has now become one of the many telecommunication companies now found within 60 Hudson Street. With fiber lines capable of 100gbps each connected to 60 Hudson, this allow Whitelabel ITSolutions to extend our network to New York City and bring point-to-point connectivity to companies such as Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Sprint, Yahoo and many more. Our clients have the flexibility to have their hardware colocated in Whitelabel's datacenter while experiencing all the benefits of interconnectivity through 60 Hudson. Bringing our clients excellent service for only a fraction of the cost.Whitelabel ITSolutions is a leading provider managed services, dedicated server hosting as well as colocation out of their New Jersey Datacenter. White Label IT Solutions serves clients of all sizes from all around the globe. Whether you are a small business, an individual, or an Enterprise Corporation, White Label IT Solutions is equipped to provide the best colocation or server solution. A customer oriented company, White Label IT Solutions provides the same VIP treatment to all of their clients.