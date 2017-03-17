 
News By Tag
* Call Center
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Stabio
  Ticino
  Switzerland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

Loway Switzerland announces a new webinar series dedicated to WombatDialer for Asterisk call-center

Loway is glad to launch a new webinar series dedicated to its predictive dialer for Asterisk PBX: the WombatDialer.
 
STABIO, Switzerland - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Loway Switzerland, worldwide leading provider of solutions for Asterisk PBX call-centers, is glad to announce a new webinar series dedicated to its predictive dialer: WombatDialer.

In today's call-center market brands have many options for driving sales results that were not available in the past.

For example targeted Web advertising and Social media have become strong channels for customer engagement and sales lead generation while Voice channel still remains very powerful.

A predictive dialer is an automated software which dials phone number lists while filtering out answering machines, busy signals or disconnected calls.

With it a call-center company may optimize sales processes on voice channels contacting prospects with precision and efficiency, reducing costs, driving agents productivity, and increasing customer satisfaction.

Learn about Loway's predictive dialer software:

- How does it work?

- Which are its main features?

- Common and less common applications

- See it in action

- Benefits for your call-center.

Reserve your Webinar seat now and check Loway's website to see upcoming webinars.

Registrations at https://v1.bookwhen.com/loway?lid=P003

About Loway

Since 2004, Loway Switzerland develops complete, reliable and customizable call center software solutions for the Asterisk PBX.

Their distinguished QueueMetrics set up modern standards in performance measurement and reporting for call centers based on Asterisk technology. WombatDialer is a flexible, easy to use predictive dialing platform and a perfect complement to QueueMetrics.

Contact
Loway
***@loway.ch
End
Source:
Email:***@loway.ch
Posted By:***@loway.ch Email Verified
Tags:Call Center
Industry:Telecom
Location:Stabio - Ticino - Switzerland
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Loway PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share