Loway Switzerland announces a new webinar series dedicated to WombatDialer for Asterisk call-center
Loway is glad to launch a new webinar series dedicated to its predictive dialer for Asterisk PBX: the WombatDialer.
In today's call-center market brands have many options for driving sales results that were not available in the past.
For example targeted Web advertising and Social media have become strong channels for customer engagement and sales lead generation while Voice channel still remains very powerful.
A predictive dialer is an automated software which dials phone number lists while filtering out answering machines, busy signals or disconnected calls.
With it a call-center company may optimize sales processes on voice channels contacting prospects with precision and efficiency, reducing costs, driving agents productivity, and increasing customer satisfaction.
Learn about Loway's predictive dialer software:
- How does it work?
- Which are its main features?
- Common and less common applications
- See it in action
- Benefits for your call-center.
Reserve your Webinar seat now and check Loway's website to see upcoming webinars.
Registrations at https://v1.bookwhen.com/
About Loway
Since 2004, Loway Switzerland develops complete, reliable and customizable call center software solutions for the Asterisk PBX.
Their distinguished QueueMetrics set up modern standards in performance measurement and reporting for call centers based on Asterisk technology. WombatDialer is a flexible, easy to use predictive dialing platform and a perfect complement to QueueMetrics.
Contact
Loway
***@loway.ch
