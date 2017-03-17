 
News By Tag
* Smart Lighting
* Lighting
* Led
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Greenacres
  South Australia
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

Green Frog Systems and CIMCON Lighting Collaborate to Introduce Smart City Technology in Australia

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Smart Lighting
Lighting
Led

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Greenacres - South Australia - Australia

Subject:
Joint Ventures

GREENACRES, Australia - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Green Frog Systems (GFS), Australia's leading designer of solar and mains-powered lighting solutions, has entered into a collaboration with CIMCON Lighting USA, a Boston-based manufacturer of wireless controls for outdoor lighting.

Green Frog Systems' CEO David Wilson said "this collaboration allows GFS to incorporate the CIMCON technology into our solar and mains powered lighting product lines to deliver tremendous customer benefits in the Asia Pacific region. Our work with CIMCON adds additional energy, repairs and maintenance savings for streetlight owners as well as increasing the quality of lighting services."

About Green Frog Systems
Green Frog Systems is a leading Australian designer and manufacturer of world-class solar and grid connected lighting systems for extreme environments. We service clients across a wide range of industries from all over the world developing innovative lighting solutions for Government, industrial and commercial Infrastructure. Green Frog Systems provides tailored solutions for roadway & pathway lighting, off grid energy storage, and smart connected lighting networks

For more information, visit greenfrogsystems.com.au

About CIMCON Lighting

With over 25 years of innovation and experience in outdoor wireless applications, CIMCON Lighting is the world's leading provider of scalable, intelligent wireless outdoor lighting management solutions for traditional, LED and solar-based street lights. Focused on offering solutions that provide the lowest "Lifecycle Cost of Ownership," CIMCON pioneered the concept of "Just in Time LightingTM," to ensure that the right amount of lighting is provided where and when it is needed. CIMCON's lighting management solutions are appropriate for roadways, parking lots and parking garages, corporate and university campuses and a variety of Industrial applications. For more information please visit www.cimconlighting.com

Media Contact
Jamie Manto - Green frog Systems Pty. Ltd.
08 7200 3909
***@greenfrogsystems.com.au
End
Source:
Email:***@greenfrogsystems.com.au Email Verified
Tags:Smart Lighting, Lighting, Led
Industry:Technology
Location:Greenacres - South Australia - Australia
Subject:Joint Ventures
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share