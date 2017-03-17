News By Tag
Green Frog Systems and CIMCON Lighting Collaborate to Introduce Smart City Technology in Australia
Green Frog Systems' CEO David Wilson said "this collaboration allows GFS to incorporate the CIMCON technology into our solar and mains powered lighting product lines to deliver tremendous customer benefits in the Asia Pacific region. Our work with CIMCON adds additional energy, repairs and maintenance savings for streetlight owners as well as increasing the quality of lighting services."
About Green Frog Systems
Green Frog Systems is a leading Australian designer and manufacturer of world-class solar and grid connected lighting systems for extreme environments. We service clients across a wide range of industries from all over the world developing innovative lighting solutions for Government, industrial and commercial Infrastructure. Green Frog Systems provides tailored solutions for roadway & pathway lighting, off grid energy storage, and smart connected lighting networks
For more information, visit greenfrogsystems.com.au
About CIMCON Lighting
With over 25 years of innovation and experience in outdoor wireless applications, CIMCON Lighting is the world's leading provider of scalable, intelligent wireless outdoor lighting management solutions for traditional, LED and solar-based street lights. Focused on offering solutions that provide the lowest "Lifecycle Cost of Ownership," CIMCON pioneered the concept of "Just in Time LightingTM,"
Media Contact
Jamie Manto - Green frog Systems Pty. Ltd.
08 7200 3909
***@greenfrogsystems.com.au
