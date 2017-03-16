 
Industry News





AEB releases new white paper with valuable tips for efficiently managing bans and restrictions

 
 
AEB's white paper “Bans and restrictions” can be downloaded free of charge
AEB's white paper “Bans and restrictions” can be downloaded free of charge
 
LEAMINGTON, England - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Managing supply chains across borders, companies need to consider numerous global trade regulations. The new white paper "Bans and restrictions" by AEB, a leading provider of software and services for global trade and supply chain management, provides an overview of the most common bans and restrictions and offers tips for automating and simplifying screening processes through manual restrictions. It can be downloaded free of charge at www.aeb.com/uk/media/white-paper-bans-and-restrictions.php.

Bans and restrictions can grow into serious trade barriers unless businesses keep track of them and efficiently integrate them into their business processes. This is especially true in global trade, where compliance with complex national and international rules and regulations is a basic prerequisite for long-term success. But the effort required to run checks and obtain the necessary permits must remain manageable, otherwise businesses face an uphill struggle trying to match the lead times and costs needed to thrive in today's highly competitive global marketplace.

But the broader the product portfolio and the more international the sales markets, the more complex the task of screening business transactions becomes. Many exporters deploy export control solutions that screen all ongoing business transactions against restricted party lists, national embargoes, restricted product lists, and designated use definitions.

Unfortunately, the full functionality of such software often goes unutilised. The same software can be used to reliably screen against bans and restrictions from other jurisdictions and countries and even define in-house restrictions, for example. Such functions can be programmed to run as manual restrictions alongside the software's standard screening processes. Using IT to support the monitoring of these manual restrictions offers many benefits:

·         Much lower processing times

·         Lower personnel costs

·         Streamlined processes

·         Much greater transparency and legal protections in the screening process

To provide companies with a practical overview of the most common bans and restrictions, AEB has developed a new white paper. Titled "Bans and restrictions", it offers tips and practical examples for automating and simplifying screening processes through manual restrictions. It can be downloaded free of charge at www.aeb.com/uk/media/white-paper-bans-and-restrictions.php.

Contacts

For further information, photos or interview requests, please contact Andrea Krug, Krug Communications Ltd, tel. +44 (0)7740 245 867, email: andrea@krugcomms.com.

About AEB (International) Ltd (www.aeb.com/uk (http://www.aeb.com/uk))

AEB is one of Europe's leading providers of supply chain logistics software, consultancy, and services and has been delivering solutions to customers for over thirty-five years. The company has over 5,000 customers worldwide, supported by offices in the UK, Germany, Singapore, Switzerland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, France, and the US. AEB's core product - ASSIST4 - is the comprehensive solution suite for all logistics processes in global business. ASSIST4 offers a complete set of business services for end-to-end logistics, including international goods movements, making it possible to standardise and automate business processes in supply chain execution. ASSIST4 also creates transparency and provides a reliable basis for making the right decisions about the planning, monitoring, control, and continual optimisation of supply networks - even beyond the boundaries of the business. The ASSIST4 suite offers full functionality via a wide range of modules including Visibility & Collaboration Platform, Order Management, Warehouse Management, Transport & Freight Management, Customs Management, and Compliance & Risk Management.

