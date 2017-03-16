News By Tag
Jelson's two-bedroom homes are more than meet the eye
These larger-than-
Located just five miles from the city centre, Peacock Place is a beautifully appointed development that has an abundance of home choices and, with a selection of independent shops and local amenities on the doorstep, it's an ideal place to call home.
Unlike many other two-bedroom homes, which can feel a little pokey, thespacious layout and generous specification of Jelson's properties is second to none.
Immediately on entering, visitors will notice a lovely feeling of space as well as light and airy interiors and a well-designed layout.
On the ground floor there is a contemporary and fully-fitted Jelson-built kitchen, a separate open-plan lounge with french doors that lead into the rear garden and a separate handy cloakroom.
Upstairs benefits from a master double bedroom, a second double bedroom for friends or family and a family bathroom featuring all white sanitary ware and with shower over the bath.
Jackie Woodward, sales manager for Jelson Homes, comments: "Unprecedented demand for new homes at Jelson's Peacock Place development, in the village of Wigston, has earned it the reputation as being one of the most popular destinations to set up home in Jelson's current portfolio of developments.
"Many home buyers have described how a move here has become a dream come true thanks to its popular setting, choice of homes and the relaxed community atmosphere.
"And, with a selection of larger two-bedroom semi-detached homes as well as two-bedroom mews properties now available, all with an allocated parking space, would-be purchasers are encouraged to visit the brand-new show home before all of the properties have been sold.
"The new, low-maintenance and energy-efficient Kilby show home has recently opened its doors and boasts a beautiful, contemporary appearance with practical and desirable rooms that will, no doubt, inspire allprospective purchasers. It epitomises the very best in modern-day living, with easy-to-manage gardens and lovely living areas."
Prices for properties start at £184,950 with Help to Buy also availablefor both first- and next-time buyers.
Peacock Place lies five miles south of Leicester city centre and, as well as the previously mentioned good selection oflocal shops, there is a weekly farmers' market, which sells an abundance of local produce from Leicestershire suppliers. There is lots of free parking and travelling to Leicester couldn't be easier thanks to South Wigston railway station, which takes commuters to the city centre every hour in just five minutes.Education needs are well served thanks to a number of nearby schools and colleges.
For further information, please contact the sales office at Peacock Place on 07810 852703, open Friday-Monday, 11am-5pm. Alternatively visit www.jelson.co.uk/
Contact
Jenny Holden
***@mms-marketing.co.uk
End
