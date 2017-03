Author Shaun M Jooste increases fantasy and horror novel distribution globally

Global Distribution

-- When fantasy and horror author, Shaun M Jooste, republished his epic fantasy series, the Celenic Earth Chronicles, in 2015, the trilogy was released in paperback and ebook through limited distribution. The outlets were contained within Amazon internationally and Loot and Groep7 Drukkers locally.In the same way, his latest horror novel, Silent Hill: Betrayal, was launched to the world in November 2016 in ebook format and in December 2016 in paperback format. The novel was restricted to the same distribution channels... until now!!With his online profile growing drastically, Shaun has now increased distribution channels where the Celenic Earth Chronicles and Silent Hill: Betrayal can be found. These include, but are not limited to:Amazon; Smashwords; Barnes&Noble and Nook Books; Kobo; iBook (Apple); Inktera; Baker&Taylor;OverDrive; Scribd; Gardner's Books (Extended Retail); Tolino; Odilo; Groep7 Drukkers; Loot.co.zaThe novels may well be found on other online retailer sites and in local bookshops, but these are the official distribution channels. More information on availability of these novels are available on the author's blog at https://celenicearth.wordpress.com The upcoming Celenic Earth Anthologies will be available shortly, namely the Cape Town Nano Region's 'CEA No Boundaries' and the horror anthology 'CEA Through the Darkness'. These will be released on the same platforms and made available on the same distribution channels. More news on this soon.