'Best Practices Center' launched to create 'Pioneering and Internationally Distinguished Courts'

Dubai Courts set new criteria for judicial excellence via new smart knowledge platform

-- UAE, March 22, 2017 – In a bid to further strengthen Dubai's leading global position in the legislative and judiciary department, the Dubai Courts have launched the landmark 'Best Practices Center,' a smart and interactive knowledge platform for benchmarking and exchanging of best practices among renowned international bodies to enhance internal corporate development tools and help create 'Pioneering and Internationally Distinguished Courts'The new online platform is the result of the Courts' extensive efforts to ensure efficient and effective performance within the organization by implementing procedures and upgrading existing services in line with the goals of 'Strategic Plan 2016-2019.' The plan aims to establish a fair and impartial judiciary, provide accessible services, and promote the values of justice, independence, transparency, and innovation to build a safe society and ensure a fair judiciary in line with UAE Vision 2021.The 'Best Practices Center' has been integrated into the 'Knowledge Management Portal,' which was formed to encourage discussions and interactions for knowledge enrichment and promotion of effective communication among employees. An employee may create a personal page in the portal containing a photo and personal details such as contact information, skills, and activities. The portal is equipped with an advanced built-in search engine to help users access the 'Best Practices Center' and its content arranged according to divisions and categories. This will help expand knowledge as well as meet the various needs of the Dubai Courts' administrative and judicial units. The 'Best Practices Center' is built on an integrated mechanism allowing for an exchange of best international practices relevant to the Courts; promoting innovation and excellence; and nurturing customer happiness and satisfaction, skills development of human resources, and leadership. The Center aims to provide well-established principles to foster trust in local and international judiciaries using benchmarks designed to increase case management system; expedite enforcement of judgments; improve customer service; institutionalize procedures and services that optimize effective and efficient performance;develop competent and innovative human resources; and provide a work environment that stimulates innovation and creativity.H.E. Taresh Eid Al Mansouri, Director General of the Dubai Courts, said: "By launching the 'Best Practices Center,' we are stepping further ahead towards excellence and leadership. We are confident that the Center will help us implement the best practices required to fully utilize modern knowledge and advanced technologies towards the realization of our vision of 'Pioneering and Internationally Distinguished Courts.' Our vision is inspired by our mandate to ensure justice and equality for all Dubai citizens and residents. In keeping with this role, we strive to preserve the people's right to freedom and equal opportunities;implement effective, accurate, and impartial justice; and provide accessible judicial services for all."H.E. Al Mansouri added: "The new Center is an innovative, reliable, and valuable smart platform featuring the best local and global practices to guide our staff, who are fully aware of the importance of improving judicial practices according to international benchmarks. Our employees' proactive ideas are the key to shaping the future of the judiciary and taking the lead on the Judicial System Efficiency Index. This is in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who inspired us when he said, 'The runner-up is far from the spotlight; therefore, we must be the frontrunner…no less than that… our mission to remain the frontrunner.'""We are fully aware of the impact of the successive and fast-paced developments taking place in the 21st century on Dubai and the UAE. As such, we are compelled to envision an integrated and comprehensive frameworks to enhance the litigation process and optimize services according to best international practices and in pursuant to a national effort seeking to bring our nation to the ranks of the world's happiest and most developed nations by 2021," H.E. Al Mansouri concluded.The International Excellence Division of the Strategy Development and Future Shaping Department is responsible for updating the content of the 'Best Practices Center' and disseminating the information twice a month to the Dubai Courts' judicial and administrative authorities.