Luit Infotech introduces first ever completely responsive Business Applications Suite "LuitBiz"
With the new responsive interface of LuitBiz users can manage their entire business processes over the cloud using any device without downloading any mobile app
The new interface of LuitBiz has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and easy-to-use features based on the Company's mission to provide the world's completely responsive business applications suite that can be accessed via any device connected to the Internet anywhere, anytime without downloading any mobile apps. The software is available for free trial at the company's website: http://www.luitinfotech.com/
LuitBiz has CRM (Sales, Marketing, Support, Contact Management, Customer Portal), ERP (Item Management, Supplier Management, Accounts Receivable), HRM & Employee Self Service (Recruitment, Core HRM, Leave & Attendance, Training, Appraisal, Bonus & Reimbursement, Payslips, Employee Helpdesk & Events), Document Management, Business Process Management and Corporate Communication Modules – all sharing the same database.
"We are pleased to announce the launch of the first ever responsive Business Applications Suite "LuitBiz". We believe that with the help of LuitBiz, we could achieve our vision of enabling every SMB with an affordable and complete business software that can be accessed from anywhere anytime, using any device without downloading any mobile apps or desktop software" said Boijayanta Bezbarua, Founder and CEO of Luit Infotech. "We believe that this look and feel of LuitBiz will allow users to get started off within minutes of signing up as we continue to grow and increase our market presence."
Luit Infotech will continue to upgrade the features of LuitBiz to include modules required by businesses to run their day-to-day affairs including ERP modules, throughout the lifespan of the product. Luit Infotech also provides services to implement LuitBiz and data entry services to help customers get started within the shortest possible time.
About Luit Infotech
Founded in 2004, Luit Infotech is an India based software company with its registered office in Bangalore. The company is a leading provider of web based SaaS business software. Luit Infotech has developed a SaaS Business Applications Suite "LuitBiz" that has has ERP, CRM (Sales, Marketing, Support, Contact Management & Customer Portal), Human Resource Management (HRM), Employee Self Service (ESS), Document Management (DMS), Business Process Management (BPM) and Corporate Communication modules. Since its inception, Luit Infotech has served a diverse range of customers from enterprise, education, research and manufacturing sectors and built a substantial market presence with many prestigious installations.
