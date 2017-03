Esri Business Partner, GEO Jobe, Announces Release of Admin Tools V 1.0.13 in the ArcGIS Marketplace

Update of top (most popular) application in the ArcGIS Marketplace boasts new functionality, more tools, and user experience enhancements.

-- We're pleased to announce an important update of our popular Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online to V 1.0.13 – The latest version of Admin Tools (consistently a TOP app in the Esri ArcGIS Marketplace)gives the ArcGIS Administrator, and heavy hitter, even more functionality and abilities to perform their job even better – this means you have more time to work on things that are important in your job! With Version 1.0.13 we've listened to our Global community of users of more than 3,000 user organizations, these include "power" users from enterprise facilities, airports, local government, utilities, higher Education facilities, environmental organizations. We've increased the size of most of the Tools while adding important new features for user credit management, webmap urls, and group management.New Features in Admin Tools V 1.0.13- Update Items Credits (Attribution)Update that Credits (Attribution)field of items- Update Items Description Append or replace text of item descriptions- Update Groups Description Append or replace text of group descriptions- An option to store settings on the Admin Tools server is now available on the Settings page under Settings Storage- Pro Update Web Maps Services URLs Can now update by item id (PRO)Other Improvements & Enhancements- Export CSV Tools Now has a Select All/Deselect All checkbox on the field selection page- Update Web Maps Services URLs Now filters WebMaps first (PRO)- Import Items from JSON Now updates after creating item - importing JSON with owner other than yourself will update to new owner (PRO)Admin Tools is available to planners, GIS administrators and other GIS professionals in local government,K-12 and Higher education, utilities, and facilities management and can be found in the ArcGIS marketplace (free, pro, and Portal versions). See http://www.geo- jobe.com/admin- tools/ To Get Admin Tols:Admin Tools (Free)Admin Tools (Pro)http://marketplace.arcgis.com/listing.html?id=4b9205d08a42413085a17ca91b97e3c7Admin tools (Portal) on premiseContact us directly for detailsAbout GEO JobeFounded in 1999, GEO Jobe (@geojobegis)is a geospatial industry leader that currently has the top three most popular apps in the ArcGIS Marketplace including Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online (http://www.geo-jobe.com/admin-tools/). While many geospatial firms focus on a specific industry, GEO Jobe has a focus on industry independent solutions and offerings such as providing software development and data hosting expertise and services. GEO Jobe was an early adopter of the ArcGIS Online platform and always strives to extend and push the limits of what is possible using the platform. GEO Jobe has been an Esri business partner for many years and has received multiple awards from Esri including the 2015 Innovative Marketplace Provider and the 2013 Organization Use of ArcGIS Online award.See also details of GEO Jobe's enterprise GIS managed services environment, GEOPowered Cloud (http://www.geo-jobe.com/geopowered-cloud/, used by over 100 clients around the world.Connect with the GEO Jobe team or reach out with a question or comment on Twitter @geojobegis