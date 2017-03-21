News By Tag
Esri Business Partner, GEO Jobe, Announces Release of Admin Tools V 1.0.13 in the ArcGIS Marketplace
Update of top (most popular) application in the ArcGIS Marketplace boasts new functionality, more tools, and user experience enhancements.
New Features in Admin Tools V 1.0.13
- Update Items Credits (Attribution)
- Update Items Description Append or replace text of item descriptions
- Update Groups Description Append or replace text of group descriptions
- An option to store settings on the Admin Tools server is now available on the Settings page under Settings Storage
- Pro Update Web Maps Services URLs Can now update by item id (PRO)
Other Improvements & Enhancements
- Export CSV Tools Now has a Select All/Deselect All checkbox on the field selection page
- Update Web Maps Services URLs Now filters WebMaps first (PRO)
- Import Items from JSON Now updates after creating item - importing JSON with owner other than yourself will update to new owner (PRO)
Admin Tools is available to planners, GIS administrators and other GIS professionals in local government,K-
To Get Admin Tols:
Admin Tools (Free)
http://marketplace.arcgis.com/
Admin Tools (Pro)
http://marketplace.arcgis.com/
Admin tools (Portal) on premise
Contact us directly for details
About GEO Jobe
Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe (@geojobegis)
See also details of GEO Jobe's enterprise GIS managed services environment, GEOPowered Cloud (http://www.geo-
Connect with the GEO Jobe team or reach out with a question or comment on Twitter @geojobegis
Media Contact
GEO Jobe
marketing@geo-
