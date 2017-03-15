News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Fullerton Collaborative Invites Community to 15th Annual Faces of Fullerton Event
This year our theme is "The Power of Community." This FREE event will have interactive and intergenerational activities, food, and entertainment for all Fullerton community members. There will be free raffle prizes given out throughout the day by visiting the booths and by participating in activities throughout this event.
The Fullerton Collaborative is a cooperative of executive directors, educators, activists, community service leaders and volunteers dedicated to building and supporting a healthy cohesive community. As an alliance of non-profit organizations and individuals who enjoy making "good things" happen for the community, we are able to provide community assistance where we are needed most. Our unique partnership allows us to help each other accomplish goals. We encourage our members and the Fullerton Community to "think collaboratively."
For more information about the Fullerton Collaborative or the Faces of Fullerton event please visit http://www.fullertoncollaborative.org
Contact
Dr. Debbie Stout, Executive Director,
The Fullerton Collaborative
***@fullertoncollaborative.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse