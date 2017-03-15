 
The Collection at RiverPark goes hipster-chic with announcement of Urban Outfitters

Oxnard's first Urban Outfitters location set to open at premier shopping destination in summer 2017
 
 
OXNARD, Calif. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The Collection announced today that trend-setting lifestyle retailer Urban Outfitters will be added to its rapidly expanding list of fashion-forward offerings.

This will be the first Urban Outfitters in the Oxnard area and will offer the full range of product selections including an expanded home, tech and music section. Urban Outfitters will be expected to open summer 2017 and occupy the 8,900-square-foot space on Collection Boulevard. The storefront will be adjacent the space earmarked for The Annex, a 16,000-square-foot public market located within The Collection which is slated to open in summer 2017.

Founded in 1970, Urban Outfitters is known for its curated collections for men, women and the home. Urban Outfitters has over 200 stores internationally with a commitment to providing its customers with unique styles in an experiential retail environment. Urban Outfitters offers millennials the chance to shop exclusive pieces in a modern department store environment, while simultaneously functioning as a creative community space.

"We are thrilled to be adding Urban Outfitters to our lineup of shopping options," said Stefanie Muegel, Marketing Manager for The Collection. "Our customers are going to love the creative atmosphere and the boho-chic clothing and accessories that Urban Outfitters has to offer."

About the Collection (TheCollectionRP.com)

The Collection at RiverPark is a 750,000 square foot, open-air specialty retail center located in the heart of West Ventura County. Inspired by the beauty of the California coast, The Collection reflects the unique atmosphere of the surrounding seaside communities. The Collection is built around a town grid of retail streets, each of which has its own personality-a carefully crafted assortment of established and contemporary designer shops, distinctive dining, and signature entertainment venues. Anchors include Target, Century RiverPark 16, REI, Whole Foods Market, H&M, 24-Hour SuperSport and The Container Store. Restaurants include Yard House, Larsen's Grill, Gen Korean BBQ, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Maria's Italian Kitchen and more. Follow us on the web, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram at TheCollectionRP.
Source:The Collection at RiverPark
