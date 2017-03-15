News By Tag
Zmags Introduces ImageIQ at Shoptalk, Empowers Retailers to Tag, Analyze Ecommerce Image Attributes
ImageIQ Uses Amazon Rekognition to Bring Artificial Intelligence-Based Insights to Optimize Customer Experience
· - ImageIQ offers first of its kind insight into ecommerce assets
· - Amazon Rekognition comes alive with real-world application for retailers
· - Visit Zmags at Shoptalk booth 516
Zmags, the shoppable content company, today introduced ImageIQ, a new platform using Amazon Rekognition, part of Amazon Web Services' (AWS) artificial intelligence managed services, to analyze and optimize retailers' digital experiences. Zmags, also an AWS customer, will preview ImageIQ in a presentation at Shoptalk, taking place March 19-22, 2017, in Las Vegas, NV.
ImageIQ uses Amazon Rekognition's artificial intelligence capabilities to analyze hundreds of different image attributes like photo style, facial expression, and background colors. ImageIQ also uses AI to analyze those attributes of an image, or series of images in a digital online experience, in relation to key performance metrics such as bounce rates, conversion rates and average order values. ImageIQ, incorporated into the Creator platform, generates a level of insight previously unavailable in any ecommerce or content management system (CMS).
For fashion and apparel retailers, for example, information such as a model's pose, eye color, facial expression, backdrop, and even the direction of gaze can be analyzed to help retailers better understand the photographic attributes that resonate most with their customers and contribute to higher ecommerce performance.
"The launch of ImageIQ is a significant step for Creator by Zmags and the ecommerce industry," said Brian Rigney, CEO of Zmags. "To date, retail professionals have relied on traditional A/B testing or personalization methods to improve their digital consumer experiences — but those fail to provide insights into why one image outperforms another and which attributes of an image or digital experience drive performance. ImageIQ takes that process to a new level with its AI component, offering unique insights and analysis of an image and experience. These insights will help online retailers further improve their performance metrics, including conversion rates and average order values."
Since Zmags Creator's launch 18 months ago, more than 200 million shoppers have engaged with retailers via Creator-built experiences. The richness of these digital experiences offers a great deal of new data to analyze and enhance. AI and analysis via ImageIQ now give retailers access to a goldmine of insights on image performance based on real-life scenarios.
Anil Aggarwal, CEO and founder of Shoptalk and Money20/20 said, "Shoptalk has a well-deserved reputation as the conference platform for tech pioneers to showcase and discuss innovation. We're delighted that Zmags has chosen our March 2017 event to put ImageIQ in the spotlight."
About Zmags
Zmags, the shoppable content company, empowers retail marketing and ecommerce professionals to easily create and rapidly publish the engaging shoppable digital experiences that increase user engagement and conversions. The Zmags Creator (https://zmags.com/
