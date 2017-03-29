News By Tag
Dormify Grows Sales Conversion 281% on Combination of Zmags Creator & Magento Ecommerce Platform
Dormify deployed Zmags Creator to publish personalized experiences, buying guides and campaigns like "Shop-the-Room" without requiring any coding.
• Simple drag-and-drop interface speeds campaign builds and updates, without coding
• Up to 281 percent increase in conversion rate on select content-enabled experiences
• Dormify COO to speak on "Do More with Less" at Magento Imagine conference
Zmags, the shoppable content company, today revealed bottom line results of seamlessly incorporating Zmags Creator and Magento. Dormify, an on-line retailer providing stylish, sophisticated dorm and apartment décor for fashion-minded college students, has experienced up to a 281 percent increase in conversion rate on select content-enabled commerce experiences in the first year of deployment.
Dormify deployed Zmags Creator to publish personalized experiences, buying guides and campaigns like "Shop-the-Room"
"In less than a year of using Zmags Creator, Dormify produced six interactive guides and more than 20 experiences layered throughout our ecommerce site," said Gardner. "Against all standard engagement metrics, Creator has outperformed previous content campaigns of this nature." One buying guide had a 259 percent lift in average time-on-page compared to non-Creator experiences, another saw a 225 percent increase in pages-per-session, and their Top Sellers experience saw a whopping 281 percent increase in conversion rate.
By combining Zmags Creator with Magento, digital marketers can now seamlessly take advantage of the robust Creator toolset and features to create retail experiences that take user engagement to the next level.
"Zmags Creator enables retailers to easily create and quickly publish rich, shoppable content pages with simple drag-and-drop functionality,"
Magento users that add Zmags Creator are able to deploy rich, shoppable content experiences to their websites and, importantly, measure performance with their existing Google Analytics set up. Creator's implementation with the Magento platform enables quickviews (pop-out shoppable images) and access to all Creator features within the retailers' Google Analytics package.
About Zmags
Zmags, the shoppable content company, empowers retail marketing and ecommerce professionals to easily create and rapidly publish the engaging shoppable digital experiences that increase user engagement and conversions.
