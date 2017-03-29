 
Dormify Grows Sales Conversion 281% on Combination of Zmags Creator & Magento Ecommerce Platform

Dormify deployed Zmags Creator to publish personalized experiences, buying guides and campaigns like "Shop-the-Room" without requiring any coding.
 
 
Zmags
Zmags
 
BOSTON - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Dormify Grows Sales Conversion 281 Percent on Seamless Combination of Zmags Creator and Magento Ecommerce Platform

Simple drag-and-drop interface speeds campaign builds and updates, without coding
Up to 281 percent increase in conversion rate on select content-enabled experiences
Dormify COO to speak on "Do More with Less" at Magento Imagine conference

Zmags, the shoppable content company, today revealed bottom line results of seamlessly incorporating Zmags Creator and Magento. Dormify, an on-line retailer providing stylish, sophisticated dorm and apartment décor for fashion-minded college students, has experienced up to a 281 percent increase in conversion rate on select content-enabled commerce experiences in the first year of deployment.

Dormify deployed Zmags Creator to publish personalized experiences, buying guides and campaigns like "Shop-the-Room" without requiring any coding. Where the retailer previously relied on custom-built pages and its blog for content, now retail experiences are brought to life quickly for Dormify customers through rich, shoppable content. Nicole Gardner, chief operating officer of Dormify, will be speaking on "Do More with Less" at the Magento Imagine conference, being held April 3-5 in Las Vegas.

"In less than a year of using Zmags Creator, Dormify produced six interactive guides and more than 20 experiences layered throughout our ecommerce site," said Gardner. "Against all standard engagement metrics, Creator has outperformed previous content campaigns of this nature." One buying guide had a 259 percent lift in average time-on-page compared to non-Creator experiences, another saw a 225 percent increase in pages-per-session, and their Top Sellers experience saw a whopping 281 percent increase in conversion rate.

By combining Zmags Creator with Magento, digital marketers can now seamlessly take advantage of the robust Creator toolset and features to create retail experiences that take user engagement to the next level.

"Zmags Creator enables retailers to easily create and quickly publish rich, shoppable content pages with simple drag-and-drop functionality," explained Brian Rigney, CEO of Zmags. "Typically, retailers that publish experiences using Creator achieve increased consumer engagement across the board, higher conversion rates and a growth in average order values of up to 50 percent."

Magento users that add Zmags Creator are able to deploy rich, shoppable content experiences to their websites and, importantly, measure performance with their existing Google Analytics set up. Creator's implementation with the Magento platform enables quickviews (pop-out shoppable images) and access to all Creator features within the retailers' Google Analytics package.

About Zmags

Zmags, the shoppable content company, empowers retail marketing and ecommerce professionals to easily create and rapidly publish the engaging shoppable digital experiences that increase user engagement and conversions. The Zmags Creator (https://zmags.com/products/shoppable-content-platform.htm...) and Publicator platforms enable these experiences without the need to write a single line of code. Over 1,200 of today's leading brands, including New York & Company, Neiman Marcus, Marks & Spencer, Godiva, Serena & Lily, Ethan Allen, Nautica, L'Oreal and many more, trust Zmags to help them instantly connect with their customers. The company is headquartered in Boston with offices in London and Copenhagen. For more information, please visit http://zmags.com/?utm_source=techmkt&utm_medium=refer... and follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Zmags Creator and Zmags Publicator are trademarks of Zmags. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

