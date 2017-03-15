News By Tag
The Common Good: No One is Exempt from Participating
Discover the principles and history of Catholic Social Justice Teaching.
The "common good" has a long history in Catholic theological reflection. Defined by the Second Vatican Council as embracing "the sum total of all those conditions of social life which enable individuals, families, and organizations to achieve complete and effective fulfillment"
Fr. Terrence J. Moran studied moral theology at the Accademia Alfonsiana in Rome and the Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium. He has given presentations on theology and spirituality through the United States and in 35 other countries. He is currently the Director of the Office of Peace, Justice and Ecological Integrity of the Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, Convent Station, NJ.
All are welcome. There is no charge for the program.
Information at: http://www.votfnj.org, mail to:info@votfnj.org
