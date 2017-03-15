 
News By Tag
* Common Good
* Terrence Moran
* VOTFNJ
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Religion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Morristown
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

The Common Good: No One is Exempt from Participating

Discover the principles and history of Catholic Social Justice Teaching.
 
 
tmoran.
tmoran.
MORRISTOWN, N.J. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Fr. Terence J. Moran will present a program, The Common Good:  No One is Exempt from Participating on Sunday, March 26, 2017, at 3:30 PM at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 100 Harter Road, Morristown, NJ.

The "common good" has a long history in Catholic theological reflection. Defined by the Second Vatican Council as embracing   "the sum total of all those conditions of social life which enable individuals, families, and organizations to achieve complete and effective fulfillment" (Gaudium et Spes,74), the common good is always named as an essential principle of the Catholic social justice tradition.  This presentation will examine the origins and development of the concept of the common good in Catholic Social Teaching and investigate the forces in our polarized and consumerist culture that often blind us to the call of the common good.

Fr. Terrence J. Moran studied moral theology at the Accademia Alfonsiana in Rome and the Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium. He has given presentations on theology and spirituality through the United States and in 35 other countries.  He is currently the Director of the Office of Peace, Justice and Ecological Integrity of the Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, Convent Station, NJ.

All are welcome.  There is no charge for the program.

Information at:  http://www.votfnj.org, mail to:info@votfnj.org

Contact
VOTFNJ
***@votfnj.org
End
Source:Voice of the Faithful New Jersey
Email:***@votfnj.org Email Verified
Tags:Common Good, Terrence Moran, VOTFNJ
Industry:Religion
Location:Morristown - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Voice of the Faithful NJ News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share