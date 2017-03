Discover the principles and history of Catholic Social Justice Teaching.

Contact

VOTFNJ

***@votfnj.org VOTFNJ

End

-- Fr. Terence J. Moran will present a program, The Common Good: No One is Exempt from Participating on Sunday, March 26, 2017, at 3:30 PM at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 100 Harter Road, Morristown, NJ.The "common good" has a long history in Catholic theological reflection. Defined by the Second Vatican Council as embracing "the sum total of all those conditions of social life which enable individuals, families, and organizations to achieve complete and effective fulfillment"(Gaudium et Spes,74), the common good is always named as an essential principle of the Catholic social justice tradition. This presentation will examine the origins and development of the concept of the common good in Catholic Social Teaching and investigate the forces in our polarized and consumerist culture that often blind us to the call of the common good.Fr. Terrence J. Moran studied moral theology at the Accademia Alfonsiana in Rome and the Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium. He has given presentations on theology and spirituality through the United States and in 35 other countries. He is currently the Director of the Office of Peace, Justice and Ecological Integrity of the Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, Convent Station, NJ.All are welcome. There is no charge for the program.Information at: http://www.votfnj.org , mail to:info@votfnj.org