EAA Chapters, Members To Benefit From Introduction VMC Club Programs, Content
Safety information and scenarios available for non-instrument rated pilots
VMC Club is based on the popular IMC Club concept that is now a part of EAA programming. These volunteer mentor programs to enhance pilot proficiency helps create a community of aviators willing to share information and promote safety. All EAA members are automatically eligible to take part in VMC Club programs in their local chapters.
"VMC Club provides organized hangar flying focused on improving aeronautical decision making," said Radek Wyrzykowski, EAA's manager of flight proficiency who is a certificated flight instructor, including for instrument and multi-engine training. "We focus on practical knowledge and the exchange of experience because we believe that safety and proficiency are better developed through hands-on knowledge. It creates another reason for pilots to be part of EAA and brings more engaging programming for EAA chapters."
There is no cost for EAA chapters or members to get involved with VMC Club programming. The monthly meetings use real world scenarios to engage members and allow a free exchange of information that improves awareness and skills. Many of these programs parallel scenarios that were tested with thousands of pilots at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2016 inside the Pilot Proficiency Center, which drew capacity audiences for the educational seminars and simulator sessions.
More information is available at eaa.org/vmcclub, where EAA members and can find the growing number of EAA chapters that are providing VMC Club programming as well as growing number of resources. Pilots and instructors may also find there a guide on how to start a VMC Club programs in a particular city or region, and an area where pilots can share their stories that will enhance safety decision making for everyone.
About EAA
EAA embodies the spirit of aviation through the world's most engaged community of aviation enthusiasts. EAA's 200,000 members and 900 local chapters enjoy the fun and camaraderie of sharing their passion for flying, building and restoring recreational aircraft. For more information on EAA and its programs, call 800-JOIN-EAA (800-564-6322)
