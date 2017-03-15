News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Deadline Approaching for FGBC Scholarship Application
Scholarships are valued at $1,000 per year for each recipient and can be renewed for up to four years. Applications are due by March 31, 2017 for the 2017-2018 academic year.
To apply online, visit the Florida Green Building Coalition website www.FloridaGreenBuilding.org.
Click on the LEARN tab and select SCHOLARSHIPS:
Finalists will be announced in May 2017 and awards presented prior to summer vacation. Scholarship recipients will be recognized by industry professionals at FGBC events. Each scholarship recipient will receive a complimentary FGBC membership for one year and be invited to participate in FGBC committees and events.
Scholarships like this promote educational opportunities for individuals to build successful construction careers within the green building industry.
For more information or to apply for an "FGBC Green Build It. Live It" scholarship, please visit www.FloridaGreenBuilding.org/
About the Florida Green Building Coalition
The Florida Green Building Coalition (FGBC) is a nonprofit 501(C)3 Florida corporation founded in 2000 and dedicated to improving the built environment. Its mission is "to lead and promote sustainability with environmental, economic, and social benefits through regional education and certification programs." FGBC certification programs are the only standards developed with climate specific criteria to address issues caused by Florida's hot-humid environment and natural disasters. Currently, FGBC is the leading certifier of green projects in Florida. FGBC's membership is comprised of individuals and businesses from all areas of the building industry, including research, design, materials, products, construction, inspection, marketing, finance and public advocates. For more information about the FGBC "Florida Green" certification programs visit www.floridagreenbuilding.org.
Contact
Mike Bonts PR
***@bontspr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse