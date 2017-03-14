News By Tag
Cennox Group Receives Additional Patent for ATM-Skimming Protection Technology
"The ASD-SENTINEL is a great compliment to our suite of security products and is a prime example of the innovation that results from industry trends," said Nick Cockett, Chief Operating Officer of Cennox. "As criminals adapt, we are constantly developing new technology and solutions to protect our clients and their customers."
With two patents granted in the last three months, Cennox is paving the way in revolutionizing the ATM security industry. Learn more about the ASD-SENTINEL and Cennox's other cutting-edge ATM security, maintenance, parts and field services at www.Cennox.com.
About Cennox
Cennox is an industry leader, offering a wide range of solutions to the world's leading banks, retail and commercial institutions. Our streamlined comprehensive services, robust processes and vast infrastructure enable Cennox to deliver best-in-class solutions that give us a distinct competitive advantage in the marketplace. Globally recognized for our organic growth, acquisitions and inward investment, Cennox is an industry pioneer with operations on six continents and central offices in the United Kingdom and United States. Through an unmatched focus on strengthening customer relationships, we leverage our deep portfolio of customized in-house solutions to deliver unique, personalized service to every client. Cennox is the partner of choice for many of the world's leading banks, financial institutions, commercial operations and retail organizations.
Contact
Evan Arevelian
***@cennox.com
