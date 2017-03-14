 
News By Tag
* Atm
* Atm Skimming
* Banking
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Banking
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Missoula
  Montana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514

Cennox Group Receives Additional Patent for ATM-Skimming Protection Technology

 
 
ASDSentinelInnovationSmall
ASDSentinelInnovationSmall
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Atm
Atm Skimming
Banking

Industry:
Banking

Location:
Missoula - Montana - US

Subject:
Products

MISSOULA, Mont. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Fresh on the heels of the recent announcement of a new patent for its ASD-8 technology, Cennox has received an additional patent for its ASD-SENTINEL, a physical solution that guards against ATM skimming devices.  The ASD-SENTINEL, a deep-insert anti-skimming device, is installed within ATM card readers to protect against the specific threat of razor thin skimmers.  Razor skimmers have become a common tool for criminals as the skimmer is inserted deep within the card reader, making it extremely difficult for the ATM user to detect the threat.

"The ASD-SENTINEL is a great compliment to our suite of security products and is a prime example of the innovation that results from industry trends," said Nick Cockett, Chief Operating Officer of Cennox.  "As criminals adapt, we are constantly developing new technology and solutions to protect our clients and their customers."

With two patents granted in the last three months, Cennox is paving the way in revolutionizing the ATM security industry.  Learn more about the ASD-SENTINEL and Cennox's other cutting-edge ATM security, maintenance, parts and field services at www.Cennox.com.

###

About Cennox

Cennox is an industry leader, offering a wide range of solutions to the world's leading banks, retail and commercial institutions. Our streamlined comprehensive services, robust processes and vast infrastructure enable Cennox to deliver best-in-class solutions that give us a distinct competitive advantage in the marketplace. Globally recognized for our organic growth, acquisitions and inward investment, Cennox is an industry pioneer with operations on six continents and central offices in the United Kingdom and United States. Through an unmatched focus on strengthening customer relationships, we leverage our deep portfolio of customized in-house solutions to deliver unique, personalized service to every client. Cennox is the partner of choice for many of the world's leading banks, financial institutions, commercial operations and retail organizations.

Contact
Evan Arevelian
***@cennox.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cennox.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cennox PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share