Cennox Group Receives Additional Patent for ATM-Skimming Protection Technology

-- Fresh on the heels of the recent announcement of a new patent for its ASD-8 technology, Cennox has received an additional patent for its ASD-SENTINEL, a physical solution that guards against ATM skimming devices. The ASD-SENTINEL, a deep-insert anti-skimming device, is installed within ATM card readers to protect against the specific threat of razor thin skimmers. Razor skimmers have become a common tool for criminals as the skimmer is inserted deep within the card reader, making it extremely difficult for the ATM user to detect the threat."The ASD-SENTINEL is a great compliment to our suite of security products and is a prime example of the innovation that results from industry trends," said Nick Cockett, Chief Operating Officer of Cennox. "As criminals adapt, we are constantly developing new technology and solutions to protect our clients and their customers."With two patents granted in the last three months, Cennox is paving the way in revolutionizing the ATM security industry. Learn more about the ASD-SENTINEL and Cennox's other cutting-edge ATM security, maintenance, parts and field services at www.Cennox.com About CennoxCennox is an industry leader, offering a wide range of solutions to the world's leading banks, retail and commercial institutions. Our streamlined comprehensive services, robust processes and vast infrastructure enable Cennox to deliver best-in-class solutions that give us a distinct competitive advantage in the marketplace. Globally recognized for our organic growth, acquisitions and inward investment, Cennox is an industry pioneer with operations on six continents and central offices in the United Kingdom and United States. Through an unmatched focus on strengthening customer relationships, we leverage our deep portfolio of customized in-house solutions to deliver unique, personalized service to every client. Cennox is the partner of choice for many of the world's leading banks, financial institutions, commercial operations and retail organizations.