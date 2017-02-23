News By Tag
Cennox Wins 2017 AVA Digital Award
"I'm extremely pleased with the outstanding company representation showcased on the new website," said Evan Arevelian, Head of Marketing with Cennox. "It's an honor to be recognized by the AVA Awards for the strength of our organization's digital brand presence."
With this award, Cennox joins organizations like AAA, Arbonne, Duke University, BBB, Sphero, MapQuest, The Weather Channel, AT&T, The BBC, Cisco, Deloitte and many other industry leaders who are shaping the direction of digital marketing and design. In 2017, Cennox is continuing to refine our web presence and we look forward to further perfecting our corporate messaging through social, mobile, email and other digital channels to directly reach our clients and target market.
About Cennox
Cennox is an industry leader, offering a wide range of solutions to the world's leading banks, retail and commercial institutions. Our streamlined comprehensive services, robust processes and vast infrastructure enable Cennox to deliver best-in-class solutions that give us a distinct competitive advantage in the marketplace. Globally recognized for our organic growth, acquisitions and inward investment, Cennox is an industry pioneer with operations on six continents and central offices in the United Kingdom and United States. Through an unmatched focus on strengthening customer relationships, we leverage our deep portfolio of customized in-house solutions to deliver unique, personalized service to every client. Cennox is the partner of choice for many of the world's leading banks, financial institutions, commercial operations and retail organizations.
Contact
Evan Arevelian
***@cennox.com
