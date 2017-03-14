Edward Jones Ranks No. 5 on the 2017 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For By Great Place to Work®

Contact

-- Financial-services firm Edward Jones ranks No. 5 on the 2017 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list in its 18th appearance there, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine.This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Edward Jones' 18 Fortune rankings also include top 10 finishes for 14 years, top 5 rankings for seven years and consecutive No. 1 rankings in 2002 and 2003. Last year, the firm ranked No. 10 overall.The prestigious ranking of the top companies in the U.S. is based on employee ratings of their workplace culture, including the level of trust they feel towards leaders, the pride they take in their jobs and the camaraderie they experience with their colleagues.According to the Great Place to Work, this year's ranking companies continue to show that a high-trust culture fuels better business results. Great Place to Work research shows that list winners keep outperforming the stock market, beating industry rivals when it comes to talent retention and demonstrating higher levels of productivity than peers."Our work matters, and we take pride in knowing that we make a significant, positive difference to our clients and to the communities where we live and work," said Edward Jones Managing Partner Jim Weddle. "As a growing firm, we are proud to have created a rewarding career destination that sets us apart within our industry. Congratulations and thank you to all 41,000 associates in our branches and in our headquarters. Every day they demonstrate our values and our culture in action."Edward Jones also was ranked as a best workplace for women, millennials, Gen Xers, those approaching retirement, camaraderie and flexibility and for those in the financial services industry"Congratulations to the 2017 100 Best," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These leading companies are at the vanguard of a new business frontier, where organizations know they have to develop the full human potential of all their employees. They are working to build Great Places to Work For All, which are better for business, better for people and better for the world."To identify the 100 Best Companies to Work For®, each year Fortune partners with Great Place to Work to conduct the most extensive employee survey in corporate America. The ranking is based on feedback from more than 232,000 employees at Great Place to Work–Certified™companies with more than 1,000 employees.Winning a spot on this list indicates the company has distinguished itself from peers by creating a great place to work for employees – measured and ranked through our analysis of the results of our Trust Index© survey and Culture Audit© questionnaire.Through the Trust Index©, employees anonymously assess their workplace, including the honesty and quality of communication by managers, degree of support for employees' personal and professional lives and the authenticity of relationships with colleagues. Results from the survey are highly reliable, having a 95% confidence level and a margin of error of 5% or less. Companies' results on the Trust Index© survey are compared to peer organizations of like size and complexity. The Culture Audit© includes detailed questions about benefits, programs and practices.From FORTUNE Magazine, March 9, 2017 ©2017 Time Inc. Used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Edward D. Jones & Co., L.P.