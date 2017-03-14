 
March 2017





Digisonics Shows Compatibility with Dragon Medical One for Structured Reporting

Digisonics' compatibility with Dragon Medical One enables Radiologists, Cardiologists and OB/GYN doctors to retain their preferred dictation workflow while still creating a structured report.
 
 
HOUSTON - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Digisonics streamlines the structured reporting workflow by offering physicians and clinicians the best of both reporting techniques, a structured reporting system that enhances and standardizes data collection, quality initiatives, metrics compliance, and AUC criteria, combined with very best cloud-based voice recognition solution.

Nuance, a leader in clinical voice dictation software, has introduced their cloud-based release of Dragon Medical One, which includes a simple interface on the computer desktop for speech input wherever you can type. Users simply turn on their microphone, click directly in the Report Summary field in Digisonics and begin dictating their conclusions.  Radiologists, Cardiologists and OB/GYN doctors retain their preferred dictation workflow while still creating a structured report.

After completion, electronic sign-off triggers the automated distribution workflow with added interfaces to third party EMR and PACS. As a result, users enjoy improved report turnaround times leading to faster reimbursement as well as more time freed to spend on direct patient care.

About Digisonics, Inc.

Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3rd party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow. Learn more at www.digisonics.com

