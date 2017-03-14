 
Vandeventer Black Announces Elected Executive Board Members

 
 
NORFOLK, Va. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Vandeventer Black LLP recently announced the members that will enter the 2017-2018 Executive Board. Deborah M. Casey, a Partner with the Firm, was elected to the Board. Her practice has focused on representing the interests of common interest communities for almost thirty years. She is one of a small number of attorneys in the region and country who practice Community Association Law. Casey represents a large roster of community associations in the region on the spectrum of legal issues, including drafting, interpreting, amending and enforcing covenants, as general and corporate counsel, as well as in dispute resolution, construction, financing, assessment collection and insurance concerns.

James R. Harvey, also a Partner with the Firm, was re-elected to continue with his responsibilities as a board member for the third consecutive year, while still serving as Chair of the Firm's Practice Management Committee. Harvey has experience handling a broad range of disputes, including construction, surety, government contracts, land use, defective products, professional liability, and business. He regularly appears in state and federal courts and before various arbitration panels representing the needs of contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, owners, developers, engineers, architects, insurers or sureties and their agents.

These Executive Board members join previously elected members: Michael L. Sterling, Managing Partner, as well as Mark S. Brennan and Edward J. Powers who are both Partners with the Firm. For more information, please call Cristen Fletcher at 757-446-8674, or write to CFletcher@vanblacklaw.com. Also, you may visit http://www.vanblk.com and follow us on LinkedIn.com/VandeventerBlackLLP.

About Vandeventer Black LLP

Vandeventer Black LLP is a dynamic business law firm established in 1883. We focus on responsiveness and results while providing internationally recognized services across a wide variety of legal sectors. Headquartered in the commercial gateway of Norfolk, Virginia, our accomplished attorneys assist clients from offices located in Virginia, North Carolina and Germany.

Contact
Cristen Fletcher
***@vanblacklaw.com
End
Source:Vandeventer Black LLP
Email:***@vanblacklaw.com
Posted By:***@vanblacklaw.com Email Verified
