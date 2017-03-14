News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Vandeventer Black Announces Elected Executive Board Members
James R. Harvey, also a Partner with the Firm, was re-elected to continue with his responsibilities as a board member for the third consecutive year, while still serving as Chair of the Firm's Practice Management Committee. Harvey has experience handling a broad range of disputes, including construction, surety, government contracts, land use, defective products, professional liability, and business. He regularly appears in state and federal courts and before various arbitration panels representing the needs of contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, owners, developers, engineers, architects, insurers or sureties and their agents.
These Executive Board members join previously elected members: Michael L. Sterling, Managing Partner, as well as Mark S. Brennan and Edward J. Powers who are both Partners with the Firm. For more information, please call Cristen Fletcher at 757-446-8674, or write to CFletcher@vanblacklaw.com. Also, you may visit http://www.vanblk.com and follow us on LinkedIn.com/
About Vandeventer Black LLP
Vandeventer Black LLP is a dynamic business law firm established in 1883. We focus on responsiveness and results while providing internationally recognized services across a wide variety of legal sectors. Headquartered in the commercial gateway of Norfolk, Virginia, our accomplished attorneys assist clients from offices located in Virginia, North Carolina and Germany.
Contact
Cristen Fletcher
***@vanblacklaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse