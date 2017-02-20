Cross-border online purchasing makes further advancements in Europe

Based in Hamburg with a focus on E-Commerce market research, yStats.com has released a new report "Europe Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce 2017" that highlights important trends in cross-border online shopping in Europe.

Infographic: Europe Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce 2017

Contact

yStats.com Press team

***@ystats.com yStats.com Press team

End

-- This report from yStats.com contains a projection that by 2020,B2C E-Commerce sales in Europe willby double-digit figures. Eastern Europe is expected toWestern Europe byrate, but trail behind in terms ofyStats.com also cites statistics revealing that European consumersto make online purchasesthis region instead of purchases elsewhere. Notably, online consumers who make purchases from other EU countries have a share that is over 1.5 timesthan the share of consumers making online purchases outside the EU. The European Commission introducedlegislative initiatives in 2016 to help advance thisFurthermore, yStats.com's market report cites double-digitamongst cross-border E-Commerce imports in. What's more,of cross-border online spending, as well as a larger share of number of purchases by Russian online shoppers, are completed throughmarketplaces. In both areas, EU countries come inyStats.com GmbH & Co. KGBehringstrasse 28a, D-22765 HamburgPhone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51E-Mail: press@ystats.comInternet: www.ystats.comTwitter: www.twitter.com/ystatsLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystatsFacebook: www.facebook.com/ystatsFounded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.