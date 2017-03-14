 
Industry News





"Weekly Digest" – A New Growth Model for India, in the era of Deglobalization

Decimal Point Analytics publishes the latest edition of "Weekly Digest" – A New Growth Model for India, in the era of Deglobalization
 
 
Research Report
MUMBAI, India - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Decimal Point's recent article talks about how in the current deglobalization economy, India should focus more on non-zero-sum game i.e. cooperation instead of zero-sum game i.e. competition at its primary economic entity, namely the villages.

Using a small village in India as an example, this article explains how India should focus on implementation indigenous models focusing on independence regarding food water and energy on a rural level instead of the traditional export led growth models for long-term sustainable high growth with low inflation.

Decimal Point's weekly reports, covering a vast array of trending micro and macroeconomic factors, caters to investment managers by providing in-depth assessments for informed decision making.


Decimal Point Analytics is a financial research & analytics companyproviding enriched data, structured information and actionable analytics to financial services companies. It is an independent, management owned company, which has been working with its customers since 2003. Our solutions cover front, mid and back-office support for investment management business that address specific challenges. Our services enable our customers to supplement their operations with additional resources and augment research processes using our technology powered bespoke offerings.


Read the full article here:

http://www.decimalpointanalytics.com/dpa/weeklydigest/17_...

