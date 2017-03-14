Decimal Point Analytics publishes the latest edition of "Weekly Digest" – A New Growth Model for India, in the era of Deglobalization

Decimal Point's recent article talks about how in the current deglobalization economy, India should focus more on non-zero-sum game i.e. cooperation instead of zero-sum game i.e. competition at its primary economic entity, namely the villages.Using a small village in India as an example, this article explains how India should focus on implementation indigenous models focusing on independence regarding food water and energy on a rural level instead of the traditional export led growth models for long-term sustainable high growth with low inflation.