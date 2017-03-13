News By Tag
PanTerra Enters Master Agent Agreement with VoIP Supply to Distribute Cloud Services
Relationship will increase PanTerra's distribution and marketing channel through CloudSpan.
Ben Sayers, Founder and CEO of VoIP Supply, said, "We feel the PanTerra solution is an excellent addition to our CloudSpan Marketplace because of its product breadth and maturity, as well as the unique features offered within their product portfolio. We are confident we will be able to address pent up cloud demand with the PanTerra solution. We look forward to further advancing our cloud services offering with PanTerra." "We're excited about expanding our distribution footprint through VoIP Supply's CloudSpan Marketplace and their vast network of resellers," said Arthur Chang, CEO of PanTerra. He continued, "VoIP Supply is a recognized supplier of everything VoIP and we expect great things from them in the near future."
About PanTerra Networks
PanTerra Networks is a business-class Unified Cloud Service Provider, seamlessly delivering multi-media communications, team collaborations, contact center, file sync & share and business analytics through its WorldSmart solution. WorldSmart is a HIPAA compliant, highly secure, ultra-reliable, futureproof unified cloud service that can be custom configured on a user by user basis and consistently deployed world-wide.
WorldSmart includes CloudUC (http://miranda.panterranetworks.com/
All WorldSmart services can be self-managed or provided through SentraCloud, its fully managed solution delivered by PanTerra, which includes the management of all WorldSmart services, optional last mile MPLS capable connectivity and any associated on-premises networking equipment.
With PanTerra's Unified Cloud Service solution, enterprises gain the highest levels of security, scalability, reliability, availability, quality of service, service level agreement and support, while significantly lowering their total cost of operations and IT administration complexities. PanTerra is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
For more information, please visit www.panterranetworks.com or call +1 800.805.0558 or email us at info@panterranetworks.com.
About VoIP Supply
VoIP Supply, LLC (http://www.voipsupply.com)
VoIP Supply is a three-time Inc. 500/5000 honoree, listed by Business First as one of WNY's Most Admired Companies, as well as being consistently ranked one of Western New York's Best Places to Work. VoIP Supply is also the first Certified B Corporation in Western New York.
Contact
Shawn Boehme - PanTerra Networks
***@panterranetworks.com
End
