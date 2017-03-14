News By Tag
New! Easter Themed Book & Toy: Sugar and the Candy Tree
Mom Launches Toy Business Inspired by Her Kids: Sugar and the Candy Tree is the New Easter Tradition for Kids Ages 2-7
The Story
Parents across the country, who are seeking to create fun, exciting, new Easter traditions with their children, can now turn to the children's book and activity called Sugar and the Candy Tree. Sugar and the Candy Tree is about a little girl named Sugar who has a big imagination and loves dreaming of candy. One day Sugar gets the idea to grow a candy tree and tries to tell her friends and family about her fantastic idea. However, she quickly realizes that everyone in the whole wide world is too busy for dreams and she is ready to give up. Just then, she thinks of the Easter Bunny! He's a candy expert. Maybe he can help! Will the Easter Bunny be able to help Sugar make her dream come true?
Connecting with Kids & Parents
Michelle is making this a true family business with her sons, Sam & Ben creating the illustrations for the book. In 2015 Michelle sold the book and her homemade satchels of magic dust and seeds at local events and spent time reading in classrooms and donating books to schools in order test the concept. The response from teachers and parents was overwhelmingly positive. Parents reported that their child was "never so excited to go to school as they were the day after they planted the seeds for their classroom candy tree," and that their child was begging them to buy a copy of Sugar and the Candy Tree to keep in their home. The feedback from the children themselves was equally as enthusiastic. Not only did they love and relate to Sugar, but the illustrations created by Michelle's sons also had quite an impact. In the comments and letters that Michelle received, the children often raved about how much they loved the colorful illustrations, and many also asked when Michelle would be writing her next book with Sugar.
According to a 2016 National Retail Federation report on Easter spending, more than 8 in 10 Americans celebrate Easter totaling $17.3 billion a year with the average spend per person at $146.
Product Details
The first product from Candy Tree Inc., Sugar and the Candy Tree Book & Deluxe Set ($38) includes a 32-page illustrated hardcover book, satchels of magic seeds and magic dust, and a sparkly white wire 18-inch candy tree with bendable branches (that will be "planted" in the garden or a pot by the parents while the children are sleeping) and instructions on how to create the experience for your child. When the child awakens on Easter morning, they will see that candy tree will have magically grown overnight. Candy is not included, which allows the parent to customize with healthy candy, organic candy or traditional candy. For do-it-yourselfers, the book is also sold separately ($12) and crafting instructions on how to make your candy tree can be found on the company website, http://www.sugarcandytree.com The Book & Deluxe Set and the individual book are both sold on Amazon.com or at http://www.sugarcandytree.com
About
Candy Tree Inc. is a family business located in Sayville, New York that treats the world with kindness, generosity & respect through product offerings and business practices. Candy Tree Inc. focuses on developing kid-created, gender-neutral books and activities for early readers ages 2-7. Candy Tree, Inc.'s primary missions are to create children's books and related products that foster a bond between parents (and teachers) and children; and to help children develop a lifelong love of reading. Candy Tree Inc. also aims to develop products that inspire imagination;
Michelle Doxsee, Sugar and the Candy Tree
