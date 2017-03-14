News By Tag
Fusion Analytics World Wins HOT 1OO: RACE TO GRACE 2017 Award
Fusion Analytics World has been adjusted winner of this highly prestigious Award. KPMG is the knowledge partner of this award and supported by some of world's best brand and jury members included industry stalwarts.
This was the third edition of the Hot 100 Awards, which honour startups providing unique and disruptive technology solutions that work, deliver real benefits, are innovative and potentially address the market at large. This year saw a significant number of entries and the 23 jury member panel was hard pressed to select the winners whose creative use of technology made them stand out. Entries were received from a wide array of fields, from Cloud and Data Analytics to Healthcare, Education, Social Media, eCommerce, IoT, and BFSI, among others.
Winners of the HOT 1OO: RACE TO GRACE 2017 Awards were determined by public voting coupled with scores from an eminent pan-India jury panel. The panel comprised industry stalwarts—CIOs, Investors, Analysts, Commentators and Industry Leaders—who allocated scores and basis their expertise finalised the winners. Selection is made by evaluating the startup's technological innovation, team strength, opportunity size, and product value proposition. The HOT 100 Awards are a celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit, and seek to recognise and reward India's most dynamic enterprise-focused startup businesses. Having earned this validation and honour, startups have a platform through which they can introduce their company to the world.
HOT 1OO: RACE TO GRACE 2017 Awards were presented to 100 innovative startups.
"Through the Hot100 Awards we have curate the most validated, trustworthy and promising technology startups in the country," said Anoop Mathur, Founder & President, Centre Of Recognition & Excellence. "This is done with the help of the CIO community, Angel Investors and the ICT Ecosystem Mentors. I'm very excited for the winners who demonstrated innovation and excellence, with outstanding achievements. I congratulate them on winning this elite tag."
ABOUT FUSION ANALYTICS WORLD: Fusion Analytics World (http://fusionanalyticsworld.com) is a one stop platform for everything on Analytics, empowering readers to create value from data. The platform intends to provide a holistic view of the Analytics industry by bringing together all ecosystem players within the global Analytics market.
The platform is created for readers to not only view niche content, apply for jobs or courses and list their start-ups & businesses in directory but also to participate and share their individual expertise with the community and gaining credibility in front of the entire analytics population and be acknowledged by being the "Top Contributor"
Quote from Kalyan Banga, Founder of Fusion Analytics World: We are so delighted to have won the 'HOT 1OO: RACE TO GRACE 2017 Award'. We have won the prestigious award in just over six months from our inception, and the team have worked relentlessly to achieve our objectives and reach the level of success we are enjoying today. A big thank you to all our readers, friends, family, Anoop & team and industry stalwarts (jury) for giving us this coveted award.
As a business we will never become complacent and we will always aim to deliver an unsurpassed level of service to our readers and clients, but this award reassures us that we are exceeding our goals, and it's great to be recognised for this at such a prestigious event.
KPMG is the knowledge partner for HOT 100 2017.
Contact
Kalyan Banga
+919433948532
info@fusionanalyticsworld.com
