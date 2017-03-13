 
Common Difficulties of Foreigners to Get Married in Hong Kong

 
 
A Wedding Couple in Hong Kong Marriage Registry
A Wedding Couple in Hong Kong Marriage Registry
 
CAUSEWAY BAY, Hong Kong - March 19, 2017 - PRLog -- As a wedding planner, we have daily conversations with numerous wedding couples from around the world planning to get married in Hong Kong. While there have been lots of excitements and joyous moments, we also identified three common challenges the couples would come across in the whole process from planning to the day they tie the knot. Here below are some lessons learnt, which may be useful in planning your own wedding:

No idea of hotel locations

While planning the wedding trip, accommodation is obviously one of the first things to consider. Hong Kong is one of the places with highest costs of living in the world. It would definitely be helpful to the wedding couples if they can stay at some cozy place with a balance of convenience and costs for their wedding. No worries, we understand these concerns and are ready to give some useful recommendations on the hotel!

Desire for a complete wedding with limited budget

We have met some couples who have travelled a long way to Hong Kong for marriage registration because of the simplicity and popularity of Hong Kong wedding. They really wished to have good memories of the wedding though having a limited budget. During the wedding ceremony, we would actually take causal photos and capture some precious and rememberable moments for the marrying couples. If necessary, we would provide wedding witnesses to meet the requirements with no additional fees.

Unable to get a bankdraft to settle the required filing fees

This is one of the most common questions we get from the wedding couples. In the application process, the wedding couple is required to pay the filing fees at the time the application is submitted to the marriage office. We learnt from the couples that it is quite time-consuming and costly to issue an overseas bankdraft in a bank, making the application process even more difficult. That's why we would take care of the payment to the marriage office when we submit the wedding application on behalf of our wedding couples, trying to make everything easier.

Time is too tight

We have come across quite a number of couples who plan to register their marriage in Hong Kong in just a few weeks from the day they sought our help. Actually, the Hong Kong marriage office is quite strict on the application paper and it takes some time for us to work with the couples to get the paperwork ready. More importantly, the wedding appointment can only be reserved after the marriage office has approved the application. Simply put, it's always advantageous to kick-start the process and get prepared early!

The above are some most common difficulties of couples marrying in Hong Kong. If you have any other issues or need some help in planning your Hong Kong wedding, feel free to contact us by emailing to wedding@startconsultant.com  . Let's work together for your wedding dream in Hong Kong!

For more information, please visit http://www.starthongkongmarriage.com

