Tiana Von Johnson's Women Doing It Big Conference Fetes Master P, Naturi Naughton and More!

-- Hundreds of movers and shakers in the entrepreneurial world along with television celebrities from various parts of the United States recently convened at Dr. Tiana Von Johnson's 5th Annual Women Doing It Big Conference, Expo & Awards Luncheon at the Holiday Inn in New York City. The conference's keynote speakers were actress Naturi Naughton, "Power" co-star who plays Tasha St. Patrick on the popular Starz series and the legendary Percy "Master P" Miller, both respected entrepreneurs.The sold-out event offered its attendees an opportunity to get hands-on expertise from leading experts who represented diverse professions and industries.Overwhelmed with gratitude over the prestigious award which was presented by WDIB Founder Dr. Von Johnson, Naughton gave the guests insight into her life as a young singer hailing from East Orange, NJ, who overcame insurmountable challenges to become one of the most admired young women in television. The conference included a panel of reality series fan favorites who weighed in on the challenges of their career and how their series have had an indelible impact on some of their respective brands in the area of sales, marketing, beauty, fashion and other lucrative platforms. Hosted by WBLS-FM air personality Déjà Vu, the panel included DJ Duffey ("Basketball Wives LA'), Dutchess Lattimore ("Black Ink Crew), Lisa Nicole Cloud ("Married To Medicine'), Brooklyn Tankard ("Thicker Than Water") and Lil' Mo (R&B Divas).Adding to the excitement was the appearance of VH1 camera crews who filmed segments featuring Dutchess Lattimore in a storyline for an upcoming episode of "The Black Ink Crew." Culminating the first day of the two-day event was a rousing concert featuring Philadelphia R&B trio Aviance, D'yon Musiq and headliner Lil' Mo. Guests also shopped at the exhibitor's booth area located on the mezzanine level of the hotel. Another highlight was a master class session conducted by self-made multi-millionaire Percy "Master P" Miller who is noted for his entrepreneurship in the areas of finance, music and television. During his insightful lecture, Miller encouraged hopefuls to pursue their dreams and not to allow anyone to pull you from staying on course to develop your brand.Fifty deserving women also were honored by Dr. Von Johnson at an awards luncheon featuring a Caribbean cuisine by Castro's Foods. All guests were gifted with Von Johnson's Ambition Swag Box, filled with her beauty products as well as a preview copy of her brand-new magazine, Women Doing It Big, a new publication that showcases entrepreneurial women making an impact in the world--the magazine is on newsstands now.Although the attendees of the conference spent several hours getting hands-on instruction about branding and business development, they also received inspirational words of wisdom by transformational speaker, Dr. Stacie NC Grant and renowned Pastors Dr. Jamal Bryant & Dr. Saroya Byrd-McKinney.The Woman Behind Women Doing It Big: Dr. Tiana Von JohnsonAlways a visionary, Dr. Tiana Von Johnson successfully launched the WDIB in 2012, to motivate and educate women around the world to build their businesses, communities and families through entrepreneurship. Since then, the event has grown in size, scope and influence. Tiana is someone who knows a lot about Doing It Big. Born and raised in the Bronx, this forward-thinking leader forged her own path, taking a leap of faith to open a multimillion dollar luxury real estate brokerage GoldStar Properties of New York and a luxury beauty subscription, Ambition By Tiana Von Johnson. She is a serial entrepreneur and world renowned branding expert and strategist for corporations, celebrities and everyday individuals looking to build and develop multimillion dollar brands.For more highlights from the event or more information, please visit visit WomenDoingItBig.com or TianaVonJohnson.com.