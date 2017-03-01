Percy Miller aka Master P, to hold a master class in Las Vegas to train entrepreneurs

Join Tiana Von Johnson as she brings you this exclusive class with an amazing business mogul!

Master P, Master Class

Media Contact

Cynthia M. Horner

732 202-8246

***@gmail.com Cynthia M. Horner732 202-8246

End

-- Serial entrepreneur and branding expert Tiana Von Johnson proudly presents the Master P Master Class on Sat, March 25, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV.The exclusive weekend is open to entrepreneurs who are interested in building their brand and gaining valuable insight on such topics as financial growth and wealth building. Participants will experience intense group and one-on-one sessions with Master P, a self-made mogul, at an undisclosed location as they enjoy the ambiance provided in the entertainment capital of the world.Percy "Master P" Miller first rose to prominence in the 90's as a record company entrepreneur who made history by turning an initial $10,000 investment into a billion dollar empire through his development of a stream of lucrative real estate and entertainment enterprises. The astute businessman welcomed the opportunity to partner with Tiana Von Johnson who shares his passion for inspiring others and building mega brands."I have a billion dollar's worth of knowledge," the mogul states. "I will teach attendees the principals of my success that include Power, Profit, Promotion, Passion and Prosperity."In addition, he will cover radio promotion, publishing and distribution for entertainment hopefuls. And as an added bonus, Von Johnson will join him for a rare and in-depth discussion where the two masterminds will discuss real-life strategies to building a brand.Von Johnson enthusiastically welcomes the partnership with Master P. "When I think about producing business seminars and master classes, I always partner with the best of the best. I always want to work with individuals who have been there and have stood the test of time. Entrepreneurs can truly learn something. That's why I decided to work with him. He is legendary and really smart."The weekend will culminate with Master P's after party along the infamous Las Vegas strip. For registration details, visit MasterPmasterclass.com.ABOUT MASTER P:Percy "Master P" Miller is the founder and CEO of P. Miller Enterprises and is an investor, filmmaker, philanthropist, actor, recording artist and record company executive.ABOUT TIANA VON JOHNSON:Tiana Von Johnson is a brand strategist, author, magazine publisher, businesswoman and the founder of Women Doing it Big.The CEO of Tiana Von Johnson Worldwide, she made her first million dollars and built a mega brand at age 27. She now utilizes her vast wealth of knowledge to coach hundreds of like-minded individuals. Follow her on Social Media @TianaVonJohnson