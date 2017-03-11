Columbia SC's Number 1 Body Shop

As Columbia SC's #1 Engine Repair shop, The Auto Club has serviced more cars than we can count, which is just one reason why drivers come to our trusted body shop in Columbia, SC.

Contact

bodyshopcolumbiasc

***@gvsolutions.org bodyshopcolumbiasc

End

-- As Columbia SC's #1 Engine Repair shop, The Auto Club has serviced more cars than we can count, which is just one reason why drivers come to our trusted body shop in Columbia, SC. We guarantee our engine repair work and can promptly do away with your knocking motor, or squeeky sounding engine. Give us a call or come by to get an estimate on what it will take to make your car running smooth. Our shop is locally owned and operated, and we work with insurance companies and offer the most quality for a low price. We want to be the one you count on to turn the car you drive back into the car you love. We're open Monday – Friday, 8am – 5pm, and we accept payments made with Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, and cash. Give us a call today to schedule an appointment or to learn more about our extended warranty program.We have been trained in all makes and models of vehicles. Whether you have a BMW, or an old station wagon, we can get you up and running at a low price. Let us take a look at your ride to see what we can do to make it better. For Body Shop Columbia SC, there is no better option than The Auto Club.