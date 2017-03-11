 
Columbia SC Number One Engine Repair Shop

As Columbia SC's #1 Engine Repair shop, The Auto Club has serviced more cars than we can count, which is just one reason why drivers come to our trusted body shop in Columbia, SC.
 
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- As Columbia SC's #1 Engine Repair shop, The Auto Club has serviced more cars than we can count, which is just one reason why drivers come to our trusted body shop in Columbia, SC. We guarantee our engine repair work and can promptly do away with your knocking motor, or squeeky sounding engine.  Give us a call or come by to get an estimate on what it will take to make your car running smooth.  Our shop is locally owned and operated, and we work with insurance companies and offer the most quality for a low price. We want to be the one you count on to turn the car you drive back into the car you love. We're open Monday – Friday, 8am – 5pm, and we accept payments made with Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, and cash. Give us a call today to schedule an appointment or to learn more about our extended warranty program.

We are masters of our trade when it comes to engine repair Columbia SC.  Our skilled technicians provide the fastest fix available today.  We ensure that your car will get you on the road for miles to come!  Call us today to get an estimate on what it will take to get your car on the road.

http://enginerepaircolumbiasc.com/

