 
News By Tag
* SaaS Integration ZohoCRM
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211


KloudConnectors( Suvichar Technologies) Amongst Top 20 Most Promising SaaS Solution Providers 2017

Suvichar Technologies a Leading SaaS solution Provider also a company behind popular cloud integration platform KloudConnectors is recognized as The Most Promising SaaS Solution Provider for 2017 by CIOReview India Maganize.
 
 
Suvichar Technologies Pvt Ltd
Suvichar Technologies Pvt Ltd
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* SaaS Integration ZohoCRM

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Pune - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
* Awards

PUNE, India - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, Suvichar Technologies a Leading SaaS solution Provider company from Pune, India announced that they have been recognized as The Most Promising SaaS Solution Provider for 2017 by CIOReview, India Maganize. Suvichar Technologies is offering SaaS Implementation services to it's customers for last 7 years across the globe. Suvichar Technologies, specializes in Cloud Based CRM, Inventory, Ecommerce, Email Marketing Project Management , HR , Operations Management and Accounting system Implementation. Suvichar Technologies is a partnership with several SaaS Companies including Zoho , Shopify , Constant Contact etc. KloudConnectors is a cloud integration platform built by Suvichar Technologies for integrating popular saas systems.

Off company's recent success, Suvichartech CEO Mr. Vinay Joshi said "Getting such accolade is definitely a proud moment for all of us. It is a very humbling experience for us. Our journey started in 2010.  Our start was pretty humble and we slowly scaled. KloudConnectors was launched with 7 connectors mostly for Zoho CRM in Nov 2012. Now, we have 79+ connectors covering ZohoCRM, Zoho Inventory, Zoho Books, Salesforce, Evernote, EventBrite, MailChimp, Constant Contact, SugarCRM, Xero, QuickBooks, FreshBooks, Zendesk, Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Prestashop. We have a active customer base in 87+ countries. We believe that this was possible only because of the faith shown by our customers, partners, team, friends and well wishers. They  have been constant source of encouragement and motivated us to keep going. In coming year, we would try to achieve even greater peaks and would try to be the partner of choice for all our customers.

About Suvichar Technologies Pvt Ltd : Suvichar Technologies is a IT Consulting, services and SaaS Solution Provider company from Pune, India. Suvichar Technologies actively started trading in 2010 and since then serving customers in 87 countries across the globe. Suvichar Technologies owns the cloud integration platform KloudConnectors. Recently, they have been recognized as Most Promising SaaS solution Provider for 2017 by CIO Review India Maganize. More information available on http://www.suvichartech.com.


About KloudConnectors: KloudConnectors is a cloud integration platform which connects popular SaaS systems. KloudConnectors addresses the cloud integration problem and helps businesses improve their productivity. KloudConnectors has connectors for ZohoCRM, Salesforce, Xero, Magento, PrestaShop, WooCommerce, Shopify, BigCommerce, Workflowmax, ZenDesk, Zoho Inventory, Zoho Books, QuickBooks Online, Constant Contact, MailChimp, Campaign Monitor, iContact, Evernote, Gmail, EventBrite, ZoeyCommerce etc. KloudConnectors currently has more than 79 connectors and several new connectors are in advanced stage of the development. More information available on http://www.kloudconnectors.com.

Contact
Vinay Joshi
***@suvichartech.com
End
Source:
Email:***@suvichartech.com Email Verified
Tags:SaaS Integration ZohoCRM
Industry:Software
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Suvichar Technologies Pvt Ltd News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share