KloudConnectors( Suvichar Technologies) Amongst Top 20 Most Promising SaaS Solution Providers 2017
Suvichar Technologies a Leading SaaS solution Provider also a company behind popular cloud integration platform KloudConnectors is recognized as The Most Promising SaaS Solution Provider for 2017 by CIOReview India Maganize.
Off company's recent success, Suvichartech CEO Mr. Vinay Joshi said "Getting such accolade is definitely a proud moment for all of us. It is a very humbling experience for us. Our journey started in 2010. Our start was pretty humble and we slowly scaled. KloudConnectors was launched with 7 connectors mostly for Zoho CRM in Nov 2012. Now, we have 79+ connectors covering ZohoCRM, Zoho Inventory, Zoho Books, Salesforce, Evernote, EventBrite, MailChimp, Constant Contact, SugarCRM, Xero, QuickBooks, FreshBooks, Zendesk, Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Prestashop. We have a active customer base in 87+ countries. We believe that this was possible only because of the faith shown by our customers, partners, team, friends and well wishers. They have been constant source of encouragement and motivated us to keep going. In coming year, we would try to achieve even greater peaks and would try to be the partner of choice for all our customers.
About Suvichar Technologies Pvt Ltd : Suvichar Technologies is a IT Consulting, services and SaaS Solution Provider company from Pune, India. Suvichar Technologies actively started trading in 2010 and since then serving customers in 87 countries across the globe. Suvichar Technologies owns the cloud integration platform KloudConnectors. Recently, they have been recognized as Most Promising SaaS solution Provider for 2017 by CIO Review India Maganize. More information available on http://www.suvichartech.com.
About KloudConnectors:
