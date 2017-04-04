KloudConnectors Announces Bigcommerce to QuickBooks Online Connectors !

Connect BigCommerce to QuickBooks Online using KloudConnectors and never spend time in manual data entry !

--Kloud Connectors is happy to announce addition of one more Connector to our family, BigCommerce to QuickBooks Online connector. Now, BigCommerce users can sync their Sales Orders, Customers, Products and relevant taxes seamlessly with one of the best online Accounting software QuickBooks Online.Managing Accounting for eCommerce shop is very critical to their success. This connector is designed to follow help customers solve this problem. It allows you to sync BigCommerce Orders, Customers and Products with QuickBooks Online. This ensures your ecommerce/ inventory management/warehouse management team/Accounting team are on the same page.This integration between BigCommerce and QuickBooks Online by Kloud Connectors gives you an ability to schedule the automated sync timing. This way, you don't have to remember to sync them, the changes will get synced automatically everyday at the time of your choice. The dashboard of Kloud Connectors account show you Sync Details , Sync Errors if any, so that you can take corrective actions immediately. You can also set up to receive an email so that you don't have to login to the account everyday. Email would be sent only when there are errors.Giving such transparency in syncs, such control over data to all the users is a hallmark of Kloud Connectors. And for this connector as well, we have provided all these facilities. This will give a consistent experience to all our users. As usual, this connector comes with unlimited data sync capabilities.so that you can see it in action before clicking the buy button. The price of monthly subscription, where there is no limit on number of records imposed by us, is priced very attractively at US$ 29.99 per month. Use this connector once and never do the manual data entry again.