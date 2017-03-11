 
Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211


Telecom operators to assess digital transformation strategies at TMT M&A Forum 2017

 
 
TMT M&A Forum 2017
TMT M&A Forum 2017
 
LONDON - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Leading international telecom operators will discuss the latest digitisation strategies at the annual TMT M&A Forum in London on March 28-29, as the opportunities to grow business in the digital ecosystem accelerates.

"The rapidly changing digital environment presents huge opportunities and challenges for telcos looking to reposition themselves," said Axel Majert, EY Partner and head of  transaction advisory services for the telecoms sector,  who will chair the TMT Leaders Panel – Digital Transformation Strategies. "Telcos need to focus on areas where they have expertise and an existing advantage which is especially apparent in infrastructure services for TV and video, enterprise cloud services, or potentially in IoT verticals and M2M where they can leverage their large customer bases."

"With digital still representing a very small percentage of many traditional telecom operators' revenue, different criteria may be required for assessing return on investment," added Majert. "Such as by measuring how they are engaging customers in different ways, e.g. increasing services to consumers or through improved customer loyalty levels and churn rates." added Majert.

Key speakers on the Digital Transformation Strategies Panel include Rodrigo Diehl, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer, Millicom; Daniel Ritz, CEO, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) Group and Roland Haidner, CFO, A1 Digital a new subsidiary of Telekom Austria.

Key issues to be addressed by the panel include:
- How is digitisation changing the TMT sector and where are the new opportunities for investment?
- Buy, build or consolidate? How will mergers and acquisitions change the market?
- Which business models are most effective?
- What investment in infrastructure is needed?

Over 150 speakers have been announced for the event which gathers Telecom, Media, Tech leaders, Investors, Bankers and Advisers to assess the latest merger, acquisition and investment strategies.

Other companies represented include: Amazon, Altice Group, BT, Orange, Liberty Global, Vivendi, Endemol Shine, Entertainment One, OVH, Scripps, Arqiva, Arcus, Google, TDF, Cellnex, Eurofiber Group, Metronet, AMC Networks International, Modern Times Group (MTG), UBS, Standard Bank, Credit Suisse, Orange, Warburg Pincus, ARM, CityFibre and euNetworks.

Other key sessions at the event include: Telecom, Media and Tech M&A Strategies; Enterprise Cloud Consolidation; Datacentres and Hosting; TMT Infrastructure M&A; Investing in Innovation; Health; Mobile Towers; TV, Video, Broadcast and Satellite; Financing TMT LBOs; Regulation and Risk; Fintech; The Internet of Things; Artificial Intelligence; Virtual Reality; Investor Strategies and IT Services and Software.

For more information, go to www.tmtfinance.com/merger/programme

