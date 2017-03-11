News By Tag
Telecom operators to assess digital transformation strategies at TMT M&A Forum 2017
"The rapidly changing digital environment presents huge opportunities and challenges for telcos looking to reposition themselves,"
"With digital still representing a very small percentage of many traditional telecom operators' revenue, different criteria may be required for assessing return on investment,"
Key speakers on the Digital Transformation Strategies Panel include Rodrigo Diehl, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer, Millicom; Daniel Ritz, CEO, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) Group and Roland Haidner, CFO, A1 Digital a new subsidiary of Telekom Austria.
Key issues to be addressed by the panel include:
- How is digitisation changing the TMT sector and where are the new opportunities for investment?
- Buy, build or consolidate?
- Which business models are most effective?
- What investment in infrastructure is needed?
Over 150 speakers have been announced for the event which gathers Telecom, Media, Tech leaders, Investors, Bankers and Advisers to assess the latest merger, acquisition and investment strategies.
Other companies represented include: Amazon, Altice Group, BT, Orange, Liberty Global, Vivendi, Endemol Shine, Entertainment One, OVH, Scripps, Arqiva, Arcus, Google, TDF, Cellnex, Eurofiber Group, Metronet, AMC Networks International, Modern Times Group (MTG), UBS, Standard Bank, Credit Suisse, Orange, Warburg Pincus, ARM, CityFibre and euNetworks.
Other key sessions at the event include: Telecom, Media and Tech M&A Strategies; Enterprise Cloud Consolidation;
For more information, go to www.tmtfinance.com/
