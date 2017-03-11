News By Tag
Gregory Blair Faces Off with Felissa Rose in THE DEADLY KIND
Actor Gregory Blair is set to play opposite Felissa Rose of "Sleepaway Camp" in Michael S. Rodriguez' new horror film THE DEADLY KIND.
Blair admits fandom: "Michael sent me the script, told me who he wanted me to play and who would be my wife and I was sold without even reading a page", he says. "Then I read the script and, not only did I love my character, but his relationship with his wife…as well as the completely left field (but decidedly Rodriguez) craziness that ensues. And blood. Lots of blood! I mean: it IS a Rodriguez film!"
Rodriguez has indeed been making unapologetically offbeat horror films for years. His shorts Lamb Feed and Night of the Sea Monkey (with the legendary Lynn Lowry) each earned attention on the festival circuit and his latest feature "Lake of Shadows" is preparing to give audiences chills later this year. THE DEADLY KIND finds Blair and Rose at the requisite cabin in the woods with a group of friends…and some really disturbed, unexpected guests. Needless to say, very few people survive.
"Michael's films are fearless," Blair says. "Whether kooky and campy like Night of the Sea Monkey or gritty and grisly like Lamb Feed, Michael always goes all out. And Felissa and I have been in a few projects together, like Aaron Mento's Ugly Sweater Party and Harrison Smith's Death House which will both be out soon, but we've never actually had scenes together, so I'm really excited to finally get to work directly with her and share the screen with an icon."
Rose is also acting as producer on the project along with noted producer/actress Sheri Davis. With the wisdom and experience of these multitalented, vetted women and the flare that has become a trademark for Rodriguez, THE DEADLY KIND is gearing up to be real crowd-pleaser. The rest of the cast is yet to be officially announced, but rumor has it there will be more names that are familiar to horror fans and certain to make the film a genre treat.
