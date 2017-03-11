LPU gave Rs One Lakh Award to its World Cup Shooting Medal-Winner Student

•LPU student Amanpreet Singh is now targeting to win Tokyo Olympics Medal •Recently, Amanpreet has won silver medal in the 50m free pistol event at the world cup organized

-- After winning silver medal in 50 meter free pistol event at the World Cup, international shooter Amanpreet Singh joined his classes once again at Lovely Professional University. Amanpreet was accorded a warm welcome by all the students and staff members at LPU. LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal and Pro Chancellor Mrs Rashmi Mittal honoured him on his glorious win with a citation of appreciation and a cash award of Rs One Lakh to further strengthen his sports and academic activities. Congratulating and encouraging Amanpreet, Chancellor Mittal said: "I feel immense pleasure while sharing that your illustrious achievement has made India and LPU proud. We all at LPU feel privileged to honour you with a cheque of Rs One Lakh for your outstanding feat. We hope that you will keep on bringing laurels to the country and to LPU. Best wishes for your bright future and next target of winning gold medal in Olympics-2020."During the honouring ceremony, International shooter Amanpreet was along with his family-members. Thanking LPU management, teachers & students for their motivation & firm support; Amanpreet assured all at LPU: "I will continue bringing glory to the country and LPU through my diverse endeavours. Presently, I am aiming to win gold medal in Olympics 2020, which are to be held in Tokyo (Japan)."While addressing the students during an interactive session at LPU, Amanpreet said in response to a query made by a student, "Age is no bar; students should follow their respective passions with complete dedication. I also started my studies somewhat late and presently I am married and father of a three-month old daughter. However, I followed both of my passions, in academics as well as sports, with complete determination, dedication and devotion. The result is before you all. Now, I do not want to get slackened and will continue practice for my next target of Olympics. In addition, I will continue with LPU MBA programme also." Sharing his personal life, he also informed that his little daughter "Wahenoor" is very lucky, for his career, as prior to her birth he had attempted 21 times with no solid results. Only his passion and his firm belief in the birth of a girl child have made him earn a glorious win.Illustrative, LPU has recently inaugurated a shooting range on the campus for shooting lovers. LPU is planning to extend it on international level so that shooting enthusiasts in different categories may get opportunities to sharpen their talent at LPU campus itself. A few months back, when Indian Cricket Captain MS Dhoni paid a visit to LPU campus, a special LPU-MS Dhoni scholarship was launched to honour brilliant sports achievers at international and national levels. In addition, LPU also provides scholarships and other benefits to the international, national, state level players as per abilities and participations made.