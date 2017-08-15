Salty Family Services to hold Second Annual Dinner and Fundraiser

Share this: Salty Family Services will host their Annual Dinner and Fundraiser to benefit families in the Ormond Beach community on September 5th at The Shores Resort and Spa in Daytona Beach.

-- Salty Family Services will host their Annual Dinner and Fundraiser to benefit families in our community September 5, 2017 at 6pm. The public is invited to this event to be held at The Shores Resort and Spa, 2637 S Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118. This event is presented by Hamlin & Associates, and also made possible by the generous support of Cates & Sons, Expand Ministries, Jon Hall Chevrolet, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, & Del Mar Fans & Lighting.The event will begin at 6pm with live music, dinner, guest speaker and heartwarming testimonies. Pastor Troy Evans from The Edge ​Urban Church in Grand Rapids, MI will be the guest speaker. Pastor Evans went from being a gang member to the lead pastor of an urban church in the city he grew up inIndividual seats for the Salty Family Services (SFS) Annual Dinner & Fundraiser Event are available for $65 per seat. Seats may be purchased at http://saltyfamilyservices.org/donate/ Corporate Sponsorships are available, please contact office@salty.orgSalty Family Services was formed in 2016 as a social services ministry of Salty Church to lead the fight in preventing child abuse and neglect. The mission is to RESCUE, SERVE and EMPOWER families in Volusia and Flagler Counties.This year alone, SFS has served 68 families representing 130 children who were at the brink of destruction. Had these 130 children entered foster care, the State of Florida would have paid over $2 million each year! And the children and families would have suffered unnecessary trauma. SFS is projected to spend under $135,000 in 2017 fighting to save families.Salty Family Services is an entity of Salty Ministries, Inc., 501(c)3 corporation and is eligible for tax-exempt contributions by the US Internal Revenue Service. Cash donations, stocks and securities, land and property are accepted. Salty Ministries can be found online at salty.org or reached via email at office@salty.org.