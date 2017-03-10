News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Incurable Me by K. P. Stoller, MD
Named 2016 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards Finalist - Healthcare
As part of their mission to discover, review, and share the best books from small, university, and indie publishers (and authors), independent media company Foreword Reviews hosts its annual awards program each year. Finalists represent the best books published in 2016, and are submitted to Foreword Reviews for award consideration. Submissions were narrowed down by Foreword's editors from over 2,200 individual titles spread across 65 categories.
"Choosing finalists for the INDIES is always the highlight of our year, but the choice was more difficult this time around due to the high quality of submissions,"
"PenPower Book Marketing is excited about this recognition for Incurable Me," said Jeanie C. Williams, Director at PenPower. "Being chosen as a Foreword finalist is an honor and highlights the high quality of work, hard-earned experience and research, not to mention the integrity, that author Ken Stoller put into Incurable Me. We are honored to be a part of the team promoting Dr. Stoller's brave and provocative title."
Finalists are moved on to final judging by an expert panel of librarians and booksellers curated specifically for each genre who will determine the books that will be named Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Award winners. Winners in each genre—along with Editor's Choice winners, and Foreword's INDIE Publisher of the Year—will be announced during the 2017 American Library Association Annual Conference in Chicago on June 24, 2017. A complete list of finalists can be found at: https://awards.forewordreviews.com/
About the Author: K. P. Stoller, MD completed his training at the UCLA School of Medicine in 1986 and was a practicing board certified-pediatrician for over two decades, focusing on brain-injured children and adults. Stoller's area of expertise is functional medicine, also known as integrative medicine. He is chief of hyperbaric medicine at the Hyperbaric Oxygen Clinic of San Francisco and editor of Medical Gas Research. He has published numerous articles on using hyperbaric oxygen to treat brain injuries. He lives in the San Francisco Bay area.
About Foreword: Founded in 1998, Foreword Magazine, Inc., d.b.a Foreword Reviews, is an independent media company featuring a Folio: Award-winning print magazine, stable of e-newsletters, and an online platform. Foreword exclusively covers small, university, and independent (non "Big 5") publishers, the books they publish, and the creators they work with. Foreword is based in Traverse City, Michigan, USA, and has employees and writers all over the world.
About Skyhorse Publishing: Skyhorse Publishing, one of the fastest-growing independent book publishers in the United States, was launched in September 2006 by Tony Lyons, former president and publisher of the Lyons Press. It has had forty-five titles on the New York Times bestseller list over the course of its ten-year history. Lyons is dedicated to publishing books that make people's lives better, whether that means teaching them a hobby, bringing them a unique and important story, or encouraging them to fight against injustices, conspiracies, or abuses of power. Skyhorse publishes a maverick list that includes fiction, nonfiction, history, politics, rural living, cooking, humor, and children's books. Skyhorse is distributed by Perseus Books Group in the United States and overseas, and by Thomas Allen & Son in Canada.
http://skyhorsepublishing.com/
About PenPower Book Marketing: PenPower is a full-service book marketing company with over 60 years' combined publishing and marketing-related experience and over 40 years in creative communications. Our team is poised to take your book to new heights — whether it be creating a simple or complex media kit, securing radio interviews, print or other broadcast media interviews, serial rights, award competitions, book reviews (both pre- and post-publication)
Title: Incurable Me: Why the Best Medical Research Does Not Make It into Clinical Practice
Publisher: Skyhorse Publishing
Category: Medical Research
Publication:
Distribution:
ISBN: 9781510707986 (hard cover)
ISBN: 978-1-63144-
Price: $24.99 hard cover; 216 pages
http://www.skyhorsepublishing.com
Contact
PenPower Book Marketing Services
***@penpowersf.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse