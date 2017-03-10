News By Tag
SMA to Move Administrative Headquarters
CEO Ivan Cosimi states that the property located at 1220 Willis Avenue, and squarely within the healthcare corridor of Daytona Beach, is a prime location for the expansion effort. "We strive to deliver exceptional and comprehensive care to our clients. Ease of access to our services is core to that goal." He cites public transportation, proximity to hospitals, and recognition that the location is the original and established site for behavioral health services as factors in making this decision. He expressed, "It is the ideal place to locate our services."
SMA's Chairman of the Board, Howard Stange, remarked that the Magnolia Avenue property, located within the Downtown Daytona Beach redevelopment area, gives SMA an opportunity to become a part of the revitalization of Daytona Beach. "We are fortunate to have located attractive and affordable business space," said Stange, "We are excited that our business offices will be located within the historic Beach Street business district." Since the merger of Stewart Marchman Center and ACT Corporation in 2008, SMA's workforce has grown to almost 900 employees, with behavioral health services provided in Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns, Putnam and Columbia Counties.
SMA is a large, diverse organization, with a centralized management structure that includes finance, human resources, information technology, and development departments. Approximately 60 employees will be located at the new office space, joining the more than 8700 business professionals already downtown.
About SMA Behavioral
SMA Behavioral Healthcare has been serving the northeast Florida community with mental health and drug treatment services for over 50 years. SMA provides more than 35 mental health and substance abuse programs, providing prevention, diversion, intervention, and treatment services, delivered to diverse client populations in Columbia, Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns, and Volusia counties.
SMA Behavioral Healthcare's mission is to deliver exceptional and comprehensive behavioral healthcare to individuals and families in our community. SMA's vision is of a community where addiction and mental illness are treated promptly, comprehensively and with respect for all. Contact SMA at 800-539-4228 or online at http://www.smabehavioral.org/
